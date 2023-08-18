Wayfinder login issues: Fixes, possible reasons, and more

Wayfinder login issues are reportedly deterring some players from an otherwise smooth early access experience. The early access rollout for this new MMORPG was delayed by two days this week to iron out bugs. On the whole, the bug reports remain low, keeping to developers Airship Studios' promise of a polished build by Early Access standards.

These issues are found more commonly on PC (Steam) than on its two console editions (PS4 and PS5). PC players have reported an overall higher amount of login-related crises, especially the infamous "Wayfinder login error."

The vagueness of this in-game error message box and the lack of error codes has frustrated many players.

Potential sources of Wayfinder login issues

Login issues in an MMO can be due to both user-end and server-end problems. It is unknown whether the Wayfinder login error can spring from technical inadequacies specific to the build version of the game. As mentioned, the game is still in early access, and more issues will be ironed out as the full release date draws near.

That being said, it is generally tied to either server downtime or server queue issues. Often MMO servers can be overloaded with too many players trying to connect at the same time. This is more prominent right after content updates when a surge in login numbers is likely.

How to troubleshoot "Wayfinder login failed" error

In the case of server-end problems, such as when the server is down for maintenance, the only solution is to wait. A tailored fix for Wayfinder login error is not yet known during its early access.

Generally, if these are user-end problems, you can try the following things to fish out the root issue. If none of these fix the problem, you should try logging back in at a later point.

1) Check for internet connectivity and firewall conflicts

This issue is specific to the PC build of the game. Windows firewall settings can often interrupt data reception from the game's servers due to either user file issues or incorrect configuration.

It would be ill-advised to turn off the firewall completely. The best solution is to check whether you have added Wayfinder and Steam to your Windows firewall exclusion list. It goes without saying, but internet connectivity issues will also interrupt logins on any version of the game.

2) Check for file integrity

File corruption on hardware is a known cause of a number of crashes and errors. Although unlikely to be the source for this particular issue, it is worthwhile to still check file integrity on Steam if you have recently updated or downloaded the game.

3) Try enabling or disabling VPN

Often a server issue for the game will be specific to a region. If you use a third-party proxy, such as a VPN, for better connectivity and other perks, it may also interfere with the login. You should therefore recheck whether you can log in after toggling the VPN both on and off.