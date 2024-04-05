All WoW Classic Phase 3 Runes for Druids (and where to find them)

With WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 starting on April 4, Druids everywhere are seeking the latest, most powerful Runes. These are scattered across Azeroth behind puzzles and quests, but it’s always worthwhile. Some of these puzzles are also shared across classes, making it a good idea to bring friends from time to time. Unfortunately, not all of the new powers have been revealed yet.

One power remains unaccounted for in Druids - Improved Frenzied Regeneration. Once this has been found, we’ll update this accordingly. However, if you want to know where the other WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Druid Runes are, let’s dive right in.

All known Druid Runes for WoW Classic Phase 3

1) Gale Winds

Slaying this NPC will grant you the Rune (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Increases the damage done by your Hurricane by 100%, it no longer has a cooldown, and its mana cost is reduced by 20%.”

Rune of the Windstorm makes your already powerful Hurricane much stronger and reduces its cooldown. That’s already amazing. If you want to unlock this Druid Rune in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3, it’s a simple matter of finding and defeating a particular NPC.

Namida Grimtotem is an Elite enemy found in Feralas, around (67, 38). She might appear in other places nearby, as well, but it won’t be too far from this mark. Defeat her, and she ought to drop the Rune you need.

2) Gore

These locations are home to the Nightmare Incursions: Duskwood, Ashenvale, Feralas, and The Hinterlands (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Striking a target with Lacerate, Swipe, or Maul has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown on Mangle (Bear) and grant 10 Rage. Striking a target with Mangle (Cat) or Shred has a 5% chance to reset the cooldown on Tiger's Fury.”

Gore is one of the two abilities that were teased in a previous Blizzard announcement. This incredible Druid Rune for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 grants certain abilities the chance to reset their cooldown, when striking with other powers: EG: Lacerate, Swipe, and Maul have a chance to reset Mangle in Bear form.

Thankfully, Gore is also an incredibly easy Rune to unlock. This is the Druid’s reputation farm Rune. Gain Friendly Reputation with the Emerald Wardens, and you can purchase this Rune from one of their vendors for 1g 60s. The locations of the Nightmare Incursions you need to enter are below. Pick the one that fits your level:

Level 25: Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south.

Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south. Level 40: Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura

Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura Level 50: Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals

Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals Level 50: Hinterlands: North of the river leading to the ocean, at Seradane

3) Improved Barkskin

This is the location of the Thistleshrub Dew Collector (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Your Barkskin can now be cast on allies, no longer penalizes melee combat speed or spellcasting time, and can be cast while shapeshifted.”

The ability to cast Barkskin on allies is amazing, and it even removes the penalty to melee combat speed/spellcasting time. Since classes like Warlocks can tank via the Metamorphosis Rune, using this on them will only increase their defensive properties. This is going to be an incredibly potent Druid Rune during WoW Classic SoD Phase 3.

Head to the location on the map above, to kill the Thistleshrub Dew Collector, and loot an Idol of the Raging Shambler. Equip it by right-clicking it, and kill five enemies with Nature damage, while affected by Barkskin. Once you’ve done this, right-click the Idol again to acquire the Rune.

4) Efflorescence

The quest begins here at the exclamation mark, and the Treant is at the dot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Your Swiftmend now also causes Efflorescence, healing all party members within 15 yards of the Swiftmend target's location every 1 sec for 15 sec.”

Once you hit level 45, you can begin the task of unlocking this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Druid Rune. It’s an incredible healing option, and Restoration Druids will no doubt want this in their rotation.

Head to (57, 68) in Feralas, inside a tower at level 45. Speak to Tyrisius and unlock the quest Wisdom of the Guardians. He will task you with proving yourself in Feralas, Azshara, and The Hinterlands.

You’ll want to head to Feralas for the Treant Avatar, at (58, 52). Click on the shrine to gain the Duty of the Warden Buff, then head to the south and seek out a Gordunni Warlock near (61.8, 55.6).

They will cast Shrink on you, so decurse yourself for a decurse buff. Next, head to the Writhing Deep (75, 62), and get a Zukk’ash Wasp to Poison you. Remove the poison, and you’ll gain the Mark of the Warden buff. Go back to the shrine, and slay Blightbark, Guardian of Feralas. Don’t be nervous that it’s a level 50 Elite - it’s not tough.

The next stop for this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Druid Rune is Azshara’s Hippogryph Avatar (34, 49). Find the nearby White Dear, near (43, 30). Claim the Sacred Stag Heart from it, but it is immune to spells; defeat it with melee damage. Offer the Heart at the Shrine of the Beast, to spawn the Hippogryph Avatar. Speak to Whisperwing, and you should be done here.

The last step is for The Hinterlands Moonkin Avatar at (66, 53). Head to the Shrine of the Moon on the hilltop. Cast Tranquility, followed by Hurricane. That spawns an Elite, Sagefeather. Defeat it and return to turn in the quest. This also gives you the Seed of Renewal trinket, making it a valuable adventure as you collect the WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Druid Runes.

5) Elune’s Fires

“Some of your spells and abilities extend the duration of your damage and healing over time effects on their target: Starfire extends Moonfire by 6 sec. Wrath extends Sunfire by 3 sec. Regrowth extends Rejuvenation by 6 sec. Shred extends Rip by 2 sec. Each effect can only be extended up to 3 times.”

Being able to extend the duration of abilities - whether damage or healing - has to be appealing no matter what style of Druid you play in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3. I can see a use for it in quite a few builds.

The quest for this begins in Azshara. Head to the temple at (20, 62), and loot the Traveller’s Knapsack found there. Open it to receive Keldara’s Log, as well as a Field Medicine Kit. Read the logbook that you find. Loot three Satyrweed Plants around the temple, and use the Medicine Kit to make Satyrweed Tincture for the next step of WoW Classic SoD Phase 3.

Then, find a Corrupted Hippogryph - look for the sinister green glow - they have a Satyr Corruption debuff. Use Hibernate on it, and then use the Satyrweed Tincture to dispel the debuff. This grants you the Rune right away.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 is still ongoing, and only one Druid Rune remains a mystery: Improved Frenzied Regeneration. You can expect this to be found, and this article updated in the next few days.