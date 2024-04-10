All WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Runes (and where to find them)

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 is in high gear, and there are so many powerful Shaman Runes to unlock. Having the potential to tank, DPS (melee and ranged), and heal may have been why this class received seven runes, while most others received six. There’s much to be excited about in the Shaman class, but some of these runes might be difficult to find.

We’ll make it as easy as possible for you to unlock them all, but it’s still up to players to do the traveling, fighting, and questing. WoW Classic SoD Phase 3’s Shaman Runes are terrific though, and you can find all seven of them below. Let’s get started.

Where to find all Shaman Runes in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3

1) Overcharged

“Gain the Overcharged ability: Your Lightning Shield never loses charges, now has a 1 sec cooldown, and deals damage to all enemies within 8 yards”

You need to be at least level 45 to begin unlocking Overcharged as a Shaman Rune in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3. This Rune requires you to head to several areas, collect Shaman’s Notes, and complete a specific quest in each zone. However, the most important thing is not to complete these quests in the zone you picked them up from. Doing this will prevent you from summoning the final boss. Blizzard may (hopefully) patch this later.

Tanaris

Pick up the Smudged Shaman’s Notes from Blisterpaw Hyenas, Land Ragers, and Glasshide Gazers in Tanaris. You can find them around (61, 56) and many other areas.

and many other areas. This unlocks Purging Earth quest, so find the tainted Spirit Rock at (62, 64) . Drink the quest item and defeat the Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Earth.

. Drink the quest item and defeat the Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Earth. Turn in the quest at (62, 62.2) .

. Accept but do not complete Answering Earth’s Call - and receive Fragment of Earth

Searing Gorge

Grab a Charred Shaman’s Notes item from Magma Elementals/Inferno Elementals in this zone. They’re found almost everywhere. (31, 72) is the recommended area.

is the recommended area. This unlocks the Purifying Fire quest. Head to (24, 72) , drink the quest item, and defeat Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Fire.

, drink the quest item, and defeat Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Fire. Turn in the quest at (23.8, 73).

Accept but do not complete Answering Fire’s Call - and receive Fragment of Fire.

The Hinterlands

Jade Oozes and Green Sludges drop the Torn Shaman’s Notes you need in this area. They spawn just about everywhere as well. Some should spawn southwest of the Tainted Spirit location (51, 46) .

. This item begins the quest Clarifying Air. Go to (51, 46) , drink the item, and defeat the Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Air.

, drink the item, and defeat the Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Air. Turn in the quest at (51.0, 46.8) .

. Accept but do not complete Answering Air’s Call - receive the Fragment of Air.

Azshara

Haldarr Satyr, Haldarr Trickster, and Haldarr Felsworn drop the Waterlogged Shaman’s Notes. Search near (21.2, 60.8) .

. Accept the quest Cleansing Water and go to (14, 49) , drink the quest item, and defeat the Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Water.

, drink the quest item, and defeat the Corrupt Moderate Manifestation of Water. Turn in the quest at (14.8, 49.6) .

. Accept but do not complete Answering Water’s Call - and get the Fragment of Water.

The quests you’ve now got in your log require you to gather three Elemental Essence and combine them with those fragments. You can only hold three Elemental Essence at a time for this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Rune quest, so you must combine them as you go. Head to Feralas for the last steps.

Sea Elementals and Sea Spray are found along the southwestern coast drop the Elemental Essence you need. Farm three, combine with a Fragment, and move on until you’ve completed all four.

and are found along the southwestern coast drop the Elemental Essence you need. Farm three, combine with a Fragment, and move on until you’ve completed all four. Head to (36, 33) and find a spot with four pillars. Click on the Glowing Fragments to make the Manifestations spawn - complete your quests with them instead.

and find a spot with four pillars. Click on the Glowing Fragments to make the Manifestations spawn - complete your quests with them instead. A level 50 Twilight Dark Shaman will appear - defeat it to claim the Rune.

It’s been said that people can join and claim the Rune even if they haven’t completed all the steps yet and that it even works in a raid. Keep that in mind for this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Rune, as this fight is incredibly difficult.

2) Riptide

This is where The Wild Gods quest begins to unlock this Rune (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Gain the Riptide ability: Heals a friendly target over 15 sec. Your next Chain Heal cast on that primary target within 15 sec will consume the healing over time effect and increase the amount of the Chain Heal by 25%. This spell also triggers Ancestral Awakening.”

Like the Druid Rune Frenzied Regeneration, this also requires completing The Wild Gods quest chain. It begins in Felwood’s Emerald Sanctuary region (51, 82), where you speak to the Shadowtooth Emissary. This quest cannot be shared; everyone in the group must do this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Rune quest - or for a different class.

Kill Jinth’Alor Elite Trolls in the Hinterlands until you get Wildwhisper Draught. Take it to Razorfen Downs and clear the Amennar in the Coldbringer’s chambers. Use the Draught and speak to the Spirit of Agamaggan for a quest.

Take that item to the following dungeons, and use the quest item to draw in the Delirious Ancients. Defeat them, claim the proper item, and return it to the Shadowtooth Emissary for your Rune.

Target enemies

Zul’Farrak: Defeat Ghaz’rilla and spawn the Ghostly Spider to summon Delirious Ancient.

Defeat Ghaz’rilla and spawn the Ghostly Spider to summon Delirious Ancient. Maraudon: Clear Princess Theradras’ area and spawn the Ghostly Raptor out in the water. This summons the Delirious Ancient.

Clear Princess Theradras’ area and spawn the Ghostly Raptor out in the water. This summons the Delirious Ancient. Blackrock Depths: Defeat High Interrogator Gerstahn, Houndmaster Grebmar, and the Ring of Law event. This spawns a Ghostly Basilisk on the Dark Iron Highway to summon the Delirious Ancient.

3) Rolling Thunder

This is where the Rolling Thunder quest begins (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Gain the Rolling Thunder ability: Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning have a 30% chance to add an additional charge to your active Lightning Shield, up to a maximum of 9 Charges. Earth Shock now releases all Lightning Shield charges above 3, dealing their damage to the target, and energizing you for 2% of your maximum mana per charge released.”

Static Shock and Overcharge should likely work well together for users that collect both WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Runes. That will be interesting to see, at the very least. This can be a challenging quest.

You’ll need to run past a huge skeleton but take 50% extra damage. Before you begin, it’s recommended that you pre-clear the enemies in your path. You can get hit and not be disqualified, but if you get hit too many times, you will die.

Head to the southern end of a giant skeleton ribcage around (43, 41), and click the Odd Totem. It will change you into a Ghost Wolf, and also increase your damage taken by 50%. The goal is to swiftly run to the skeleton's other side and click on the other Odd Totem. It will then drop a chest, with the WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Rune inside.

4) Static Shock

This is where you'll find the totem to complete this Rune in WoW Classic SoD (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Gain the Static Shock ability: Your Lightning Shield now has 9 charges, and your melee attacks have a 6% chance to trigger one of those charges, immediately damaging your target.”

This WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Rune cannot be unlocked solo. Both players do not have to be Shaman, but it does help if both have Lightning Shield active. Head to (60, 66.8) in Feralas, and players near the totem will receive an effect called Charged Air.

You must have two players to arc between. As long as they're close enough to the totem, the energy will arc between them. Kill nearby mobs with Lightning Shield charges until the Whirling Tempest mob spawns. Defeat it for the Rune.

5) Burn

You can farm reputation at any of these locations in WoW Classic SoD (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Your Flame Shock now strikes up to 3 targets.”

The ability to Flame Shock three targets at once is incredible, and will likely serve Elemental Shamans well if they unlock this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Rune. It’s also very easy to unlock - it just takes time.

You unlock this the same way you unlock the T.N.T. Rune for Hunters: Farm Reputation. You must hit Friendly with the Emerald Wardens and purchase it for 1g 60s at any of the faction’s quartermasters. You can farm the below Nightmare Incursions:

Level 25: Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south.

The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south. Level 40: Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura

The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura Level 50: Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals

Northeast of the Twin Colossals Level 50: Hinterlands: North of the river leading to the ocean, at Seradan

6) Mental Dexterity

The Mental Dexterity Rune can be unlocked here in WoW Classic SoD (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Dealing damage with your melee weapons increases your Attack Power by 100% of your Intellect, and your spell damage and healing by 30% of your total Attack Power for 10 sec.”

This WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Shaman Rune also takes place in Gadgetzan. It’s also an incredibly powerful Rune as long as you’re in melee range. Farm the Wastewander Mobs east of Gadgetzan until you gain a Coded Warlock Note (Wastewander Shadow Mage) and Wastewander Cipher (Wastewander Thief). Combine them to get a Deciphered Warlock Notes item.

Go to (58.0, 36.0) and look for a Cryptic Scroll of Summoning on the ground. Stand on it and use your Deciphered Warlock Notes. This will summon a level 43 elite Enraged Voidwalker. Defeat it for the Rune. It’s worth noting that, if you want, you can buy both scrolls at the Auction House, but the prices will vary. Only one person in your group needs them if you’re working with others.

7) Tidal Waves

The location of the Tidal Waves Rune in WoW Classic SoD, courtesy of Wowhead (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“When you cast Chain Heal or Riptide you gain 2 charges of Tidal Waves, which reduces the cast time of your Healing Wave by 30% and increases the critical effect chance of your Lesser Healing Wave by 25%”

One of the better Healing Runes for Shamans in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 is Tidal Waves. Its charges make your Healing Wave cast faster, and your Lesser Healing Wave crit more often when you use those charges.

You must head to Feralas for this Rune. Go near Camp Mojache, head to (76, 48), and loot the Old Crate you find behind an empty tent. Claim the Old Key and go to (79.2, 49.4) at the bottom of a waterfall. Claim the Rune from the Old Chest. You must battle four Simmering Elementals, but at least they are not Elites. They’re immune to Frost, though, so beware of that.

You don’t have to fight them, but they do not despawn. That means you would leave your enemies for someone else to kill before they could get to the chest and kill their own elementals. It’s not against the rules, but it would make someone else’s life harder in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3.

Each class in WoW Classic SoD has its own Runes and secrets to find, similar to the Shaman. No matter what build you want to play, there’s something for you to discover and utilize.