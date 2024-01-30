All WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 skill books and World Buff changes

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 is almost here, so it’s time to learn more about what’s to come. Blizzard Entertainment dumped a ton of handy information on players, such as changes to World Buffs and the addition of more Skill Books.

While these books' functions currently remain a mystery, they will offer players important improvements to their character. One of the best parts of those Skill Books is that they won’t take a Rune Slot and, thus, are useful to everyone in a particular class.

Unfortunately, we don’t have all the information now, as Blizzard has only teased us with scant information on some of these. However, as more details about WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 come to light, we’ll make sure to update this so you know what’s coming.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 to feature useful Skill Books

While we don’t have confirmed information on what these Skill Books will do, we're certain that WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 will feature them. In particular, Paladins, Rogues, and Shamans will have at least one book that drops somewhere in the Phase 2 content. As mentioned in our Phase 1 review, this year-long project will feature quite a few updates and changes as time goes on.

The idea is that these will not claim a Rune Slot and will address some of the problems these classes are having. These items are Testament of Enhanced Blessings (Paladin), Revelation of Totemic Projection (Shaman), and Manual of Redirect (Rogue). It is likely that the Paladin book will increase the duration to 30m, similar to Greater Blessings. Here are all the known books:

Testament of Enhanced Blessings (Paladin)

Revelation of Totemic Projection (Shaman)

Manual of Redirect (Rogue)

Totemic Projection sounds like it will let Shamans move their totems to other places to conserve mana and waste far less time. Redirect could let them hold onto combo points to use later or perhaps even transfer them to a new target. There’s not much known here at this time for WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2, only that they’ll drop in Dungeons.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 to introduce World Buff changes

Since WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 will introduce a new raid—Gnomeregan—as per the 2024 roadmap, we’ll get a new World Buff for completing the content. However, this means some changes need to be made. The Blackfathom Deeps buff won’t apply to any player over level 39, so it cannot be used in the Gnomeregan raid.

In addition, not only will there not be a World Buff for the Stranglethorn Vale PVP area, but the Ashenvale PVP Event World Buff will also not apply to players over Level 39. This will likely prevent players from stacking World Buffs and make WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 content too easy.

This new PVP event will take place in Stranglethorn Vale every three hours, will last for 30 minutes, and is called "The Blood Moon." What we do know is that players can group for it, but the Blood Moon will "punish raid groups," so beware.

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase 2 will begin on February 8, 2024, bringing a wealth of new contempt to the game.