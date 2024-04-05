All WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Priest Runes (and where to find them)

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 requires a special mechanic for Priest Runes. We’ll go over the fine details below, but players must pray and gain a buff for their faith before unlocking these Runes. It makes this more complex, and will almost require players to work together with other Priests, as some of these Runes are quite powerful.

Many of the Priest Runes have been found at this point, and as more information becomes available, we’ll update this accordingly. The WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Priest Runes are balanced between DPS and Healing, so there are options no matter what build you go.

Meditation Mechanic for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Priest Runes

You can work on the various Priest Runes for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 without a Meditation buff, but if you want to wrap them up and learn the power, you will need at least one - sometimes two. This buff lasts 240 minutes and will persist through death. You gain them by kneeling in specific spots in the world, based on your faith. Here are the Meditation locations, based on in-game faction:

Dwarves/Humans (Meditation of the Light): Holy places; Northshire Abby, the stairs to the altar at Stormwind Citadel, and various Altars of Light around the world (Anvilmar, Loch Modan, Ironforge’s Mystic Ward)

Holy places; Northshire Abby, the stairs to the altar at Stormwind Citadel, and various Altars of Light around the world (Anvilmar, Loch Modan, Ironforge’s Mystic Ward) Night Elves (Meditation on Elune): Any Moonwells you find - such as Stormwind and Dolanaar.

Any Moonwells you find - such as Stormwind and Dolanaar. Undead (Meditation on Undeath): Any graveyard in the world.

Any graveyard in the world. Trolls (Meditation on the Loa): Loa Altars - Sen’Jin Village, Crossroads (The Barrens), Ashenvale (Zoram’gar Outpost), and Alterac Mountains.

You can unlock the ability to pray at other faith’s altars once you hit levels 17 (Alliance) and 18 (Horde). You can find the quest locations below for each race:

Dwarves/Humans: Secrets of Elune: The Park in Stormwind. Slay Wolves in Duskwood, and complete another quest in Auberdine.

Secrets of Elune: The Park in Stormwind. Slay Wolves in Duskwood, and complete another quest in Auberdine. Night Elves: Secrets of the Light: Temple of the Moon in Darnassus. It requires you to kill Undead in Ashenvale and complete a follow-up in Stormwind.

Secrets of the Light: Temple of the Moon in Darnassus. It requires you to kill Undead in Ashenvale and complete a follow-up in Stormwind. Undead: Secrets of the Loa: War Quarter of Undercity. Slay Humans in Hillsbrad Foothills, and go to the Echo Isles for the next quest

Secrets of the Loa: War Quarter of Undercity. Slay Humans in Hillsbrad Foothills, and go to the Echo Isles for the next quest Trolls: Secrets of Undeath: Valley of Spirits in Orgrimmar. Defeat Shadethicket Elementals in Ashenvale, and complete the Tirisfal Glades follow-up quest. Only complete this in the Brill graveyard.

Another point to be aware of for this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Priest Runes feature is that you can use the /kneel command in front of a different Priest (different faith), and if they do the same while targeting you, you’ll share each other’s Meditations, and refresh the cooldowns.

All Priest Runes for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3

1) Surge of Light

Locations of the enemy needed for the Surge of Light rune (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Critical spellcasts cause your next Smite or Flash Heal cast within 15 sec to be instant cast.”

An incredibly useful power, this portion of the WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Priest Runes will likely need someone who can use arcane damage. A wand may work, but that could be incredibly slow. A mage might make it faster. It’s been said that repeated casts of Holy Fire work for this, but it is, at this time, unconfirmed.

Find the Echo of a Lost Soul in one of a few locations, listed below, and defeat it. However, it has a buff that gives it immunity to Fire, Frost, Holy, Nature, Physical, and Shadow Damage. That means you need Arcane damage. To learn this Rune, you need to have two Meditation buffs active. There is also speculation that it only spawns between 12 am and 6 am server time, and has a rather long respawn time.

Enemy locations

Tanaris: Gadgetzan Graveyard: 54, 28.6

Gadgetzan Graveyard: 54, 28.6 Swamp of Sorrows: Graveyard southeast of Stonard: 50.4, 61.1

Graveyard southeast of Stonard: 50.4, 61.1 Stranglethorn Vale: Ruins of Aboraz: 30, 73

Ruins of Aboraz: 30, 73 The Hinterlands: Graveyard northwest of Revantusk Village: 72.6, 68

2) Void Zone

Simply grind out the reputation at one of these locations (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Summons a void zone in the target area that deals Shadow damage to enemies that stand within it every second for 10 sec.”

This Priest Rune will likely be one of the best for Shadow Priest raiding when it comes to the WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 options. It’s also a very easy one to unlock. This is one of the Runes that requires players to gain Friendly Reputation with the Emerald Wardens faction.

You can find the Nightmare Incursion locations below. Going to one of these places and farming reputation is the fastest, most reliable way to get this done at this time.

Nightmare Incursion locations

Level 25: Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south.

Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south. Level 40: Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura

Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura Level 50: Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals

Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals Level 50: Hinterlands: North of the river leading to the ocean, at Seradane

3) Pain and Suffering

This is the location where you fight the Voidwalker (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Mind Blast refreshes the duration of your Shadow Word: Pain on the target back to its maximum duration.”

I’m such a huge fan of Pain and Suffering when it comes to the WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Runes. Shadow Priests are fun to play, and resetting your cooldowns to keep the damage rolling is such a satisfying sensation.

To unlock this Rune, you need to go to Tanaris and defeat the Wastewander mobs near Gadgetzan. They will drop Coded Warlock Notes (Shadow Mages) and Wastewander Ciphers (Wastewander Thieves). Combining these creates a Deciphered Warlock Notes item. Then go to (58, 36) and look for a Cryptic Scroll of Summoning on the ground. Stand on it and use your Deciphered notes.

Be careful - this summons an Enraged Voidwalker. Kill it, and you’ll gain the Rune you seek. However, this also drops the Mental Dexterity Rune for Shamans, so a little teamwork here will help complete this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Rune for Priests.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 is kicking into high gear already, with Runes being discovered for many classes. If you want to play something tankier, many Warrior Runes have been uncovered.

There are still three Runes that remain a mystery: Divine Aegis, Eye of the Void, and Despair. As these are uncovered by us and the playerbase, the article will be updated to reveal their locations.