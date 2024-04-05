All WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Runes for Warriors (and where to find them)

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 officially began on April 4, 2024, unlocking a series of powerful Warrior Runes with it. Whether you’re tanking or DPSing, and regardless of race, these are all going to be worth adding to your current stockpile of enchantments. Almost all of these new abilities have been found in the first day, but we will update the final one once it’s been unlocked.

The Warrior Runes for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 are a blend of useful tanking cooldowns, and powerful damage abilities. They also put a focus on critical strikes, such as Wrecking Crew’s ability to enrage you when you crit, to increase further critical strikes over the next 6 seconds.

Here’s what you can unlock as a Warrior on the Classic servers.

All known Warrior Runes for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3

1) Rampage

Here's where you seek out the Rampage Rune for Warriors in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here's a description of Rampage in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3:

“Warrior goes on a rampage, increasing attack power by 2% and causing most successful melee attacks to increase attack power by an additional 2%. This effect will stack up to 5 times. Lasts 30 sec. This ability can only be used after scoring a critical hit.”

Rampage is a particularly powerful Warrior Rune in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3, which just ramps up your damage more and more as it continues to stack. However, it requires you to critically hit first before you can use it.

This is a simple but dangerous Rune to unlock, though, as it requires you to fight a level 43 Elite Ogre (Ohk’zi). Head into the Gordunni Outpost cave in Feralas (75, 35.2) and seek out Ohk’zi at (74.8, 24.9). Defeat him and claim your Rune.

2) Shield Mastery

Locations of the Nightmare Incusions: Duskwood, Ashenvale, Feralas, and The Hinterlands (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here's a description of Shield Mastery in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3:

“Increases all physical damage you deal by 10% while you have a shield equipped, and reduces the duration of all Disarm effects used against you by 50%. This does not stack with other Disarm duration reducing effects.”

If you plan on tanking as a Warrior in WoW Classic Phase 3, this is one of the Runes that will no doubt be the most important to your build. It grants more damage, as long as you have a shield, and reduces your Disarm durations, which is a handy bonus.

This is one of the Runes that you need a reputation to unlock. In this case, you must be at least Friendly Reputation with the Emerald Wardens. Spend some time grinding through the Nightmare Incursion of your choice until you can buy it:

Level 25: Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south.

The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south. Level 40: Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura

The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura Level 50: Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals

Northeast of the Twin Colossals Level 50: Hinterlands: North of the river leading to the ocean, at Seradane

3) Vigilance

Head to the Writhing Deep to find this Elite to unlock this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Rune (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here's a description of Vigilance in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3:

“Focus your protective gaze on a party or raid member, reducing their damage taken by 3% and transferring 10% of the threat they cause to you. In addition, each time they are hit by an attack your Taunt cooldown is refreshed. Lasts 30 min. This effect can only be on one target at a time.”

Vigilance is another of the easier-to-find Warrior Runes for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3, and it’s also one of the most useful tank runes in the game right now. However, like with some of the other Warrior options, you’re going to have to face a powerful enemy in combat. In this case, it’s the Elite Tyrant of the Hive near (77.6, 62.0) in the Writhing Deep.

You may want to bring a few friends with you to this fight, as this is a level 41 Elite. At the very least, a healer will help since there are many monsters in this cave. You don’t want someone else joining the fight.

4) Wrecking Crew

There is no shortage of Troll settlements in The Hinterlands for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here's a description of Wrecking Crew in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3:

“Your melee critical hits Enrage you, increasing the critical strike damage of all your attacks by 10% for 6 sec.”

Wrecking Crew is likely going to be a very tedious unlock. This is one of the Warrior Runes that requires grinding and luck.

Simply head to The Hinterlands and slaughter Spiders and Trolls until you get the Geode Hammer. Then, equip it, and resume killing your way through these Spiders and Trolls around the map until it breaks.

Right-click the Broken Geode Hammer, and you’ll gain this incredibly powerful Warrior Rune to add to your collection.

5) Gladiator Stance

Here's a description of Gladiator Stance in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3:

“An aggressive stance that increases damage while you are wearing a shield by 10% and increases block chance by 10%, but reduces armor by 30% and threat generated by 10%. While wearing a shield in Gladiator Stance, you may use all abilities that are restricted to other stances.”

One of the coolest Warrior Stances, Gladiator Stance is also one of the best Runes you can unlock during WoW Classic Phase 3. As of this time, the quest appears to be bugged, so don’t join a group at any point during this quest. It’s also worth noting that you gain a powerful two-hand sword through the course of these quests: Blademaster’s Fury, a level 50 rare weapon.

This Rune is unlocked during a quest chain you unlock in Gadgetzan (Tanaris). Speak to Fizbuz Mithril to unlock the quest The Old Champ. Head to Azshara and speak to Kajind to complete this quest. Start Defanged. Best Ceruleos in battle (patrols around 41, 72), and return to Kajind. You’ll then get Return to the Arena.

This takes you back to Gadgetzan, where you speak to Fizbuz again and unlock the Fight Night quest. Overcome Kajind in battle, and you’ll gain the WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Warrior Rune.

6) Sword and Board

More information will be added once this ability is found.

7) Taste for Blood

More information will be added once this ability is found.

