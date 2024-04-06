All WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Rogue Runes (and where to find them)

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 has begun, and Rogues everywhere are seeking Runes that can enhance their combat abilities. This class, like most in this seasonal update, has six that are scattered across Azeroth, requiring very specific quests and instructions to unlock them.

Whether you want to play a DPS Rogue or a Tank in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3, some runes will enhance your play style in quite a few ways. One of them may even make Rogues a more desirable raid/party member.

All Rogue Runes for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3

1) Carnage

The Carnage Rune for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 for Rogues (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Your abilities deal 20% increased damage to targets afflicted by one of your Bleed effects.”

Simple and to the point, this Rogue Rune in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 just makes you hit incredibly hard when a target is bleeding, as a result of your abilities. Suddenly, those Bleed effects look a whole lot more attractive.

If you want this Rune, you need a lockpicking skill of at least 225. When you’re ready, head to the Blasted Lands (45.3, 16.4) and climb the tower. A level 46 enemy will spawn when you pick the lockbox - defeat it if you want the Rune.

2) Cut to the Chase

Farm the reputation at any location you see fit for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Your Eviscerate and Envenom abilities refresh either your Slice and Dice or your Blade Dance duration to its 5 combo point maximum. If both are active, only the one with shortest remaining duration will be refreshed.”

Rogue tanks and DPS will find this to be one of the more powerful Runes in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3. Using Eviscerate and Envenom to refresh one of your more powerful combo point users will keep the damage flowing for Rogues throughout this expansion.

However, like the Druid Rune Gore, you must farm Reputation for this one. You’ll find locations below for Nightmare Incursions that give you a reputation with the Emerald Wardens. Reach Friendly and their quartermasters will sell you the rune for 1g 60s:

Level 25: Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south.

The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south. Level 40: Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura

The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura Level 50: Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals

Northeast of the Twin Colossals Level 50: Hinterlands: North of the river leading to the ocean, at Seradane

3) Unfair Advantage

Here is where you will find Jabbey in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 for this Rogue Rune (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Gain the Unfair Advantage ability: Whenever you dodge an attack you gain an Unfair Advantage, striking back for 100% of your main hand weapon's damage. This cannot occur more than once per second.”

This Rune is going to help Rogue tanks keep threats, as well as deal solid damage in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3. I’m a huge fan of the concept of Rogue Tanking, so it’ll be interesting to see how necessary this one is.

Go to Tanaris’ Lost Rigger Cove (71, 45) and use Pick Pocket on the pirates until you claim a Precious Medallion. Bring it to Steamwheedle Port, to Jabbey (67, 22), and they will trade you for the Rune.

4) Combat Potency

“You have a 20% chance to gain 15 Energy every time you deal melee damage with your off-hand weapon.”

Even though it’s only a 20% chance, this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Rogue Rune could be an incredible way to keep your DPS going strong, thanks to constant Energy increases. However, to get it, you must complete The Wild Gods quest. This quest chain is shared among all classes, but you cannot share it - every party member must pick it up on their own.

You can find this in Emerald Sanctuary (Felwood) (51.5, 82) and begin the quest with the Shadowtooth Emissary. Kill Elite Trolls in the Hinterland’s Jinth’Alor zone until you get a Wildwhisper Draught item and complete Razorfen Downs until you get to Amenar the Coldbringer. Clear his area, drink the Draught (one person per group), and receive a quest from the Spirit of Agamaggan.

You need to three dungeons, defeat specific monsters, and use the Roar of Agamaggan item to get the attention of Delirious Spirits. Defeat them, and you’ll gain an item. Take these three back to the Shadowtooth Emissary for your rune:

Target enemies

Zul’Farrak: Defeat Ghaz’rilla and spawn the Ghostly Spider to summon Delirious Ancient.

Defeat Ghaz’rilla and spawn the Ghostly Spider to summon Delirious Ancient. Maraudon: Clear Princess Theradras’ area and spawn the Ghostly Raptor out in the water. This summons the Delirious Ancient.

Clear Princess Theradras’ area and spawn the Ghostly Raptor out in the water. This summons the Delirious Ancient. Blackrock Depths: Defeat High Interrogator Gerstahn, Houndmaster Grebmar, and the Ring of Law event. This spawns a Ghostly Basilisk on the Dark Iron Highway to summon the Delirious Ancient.

5) Focused Attacks

Location of the shrine, courtesy of Wowhead (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“You gain 2 Energy every time you deal a melee or ranged critical strike.”

Depending on how often you crit as a Rogue, this Rune is going to be a must-have during WoW Classic SoD Phase 3. It’s also a relatively painless rune to unlock. Go to The Hinterlands, to coordinates (72.0, 53.0), and look for a chest before an altar. It’s also guarded by a Vilebranch Mask. Just use Blind on the Mask and grab the Rune. That’s all there is to it!

6) Honor Among Thieves

The start of this quest chain: Ravenholdt Manor, courtesy of Wowhead (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“When any player in your party critically hits with a spell or ability, you gain a combo point on your current target. This effect cannot occur more than once every second.”

Honor Among Thieves is one of the Rogue Runes for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 that was teased before the update officially went live. It’s also possibly one of the most powerful ones out of any rune for this class. Each time someone in your group critically hits, you will gain a free combo point on your target. That’s devastating in the right situations.

To unlock this rune, you must first complete The Manor, Ravenholdt, and have Ravenholdt reputation unlocked. Once you’re level 45, head to a major city for your faction, and you’ll get a letter in your inbox that sends you to Ravenholdt Manor. Speak to Fahrad, and pick up the Fool Me Twice quest.

That then leads to the Talisman of Kazdor quest. This portion of the quest takes you into Zul’Farrak, but you must go alone. It’s a special version of the ZF dungeon for this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Rogue Rune.

Zul'Farrak's entrance, where much of this quest takes place, courtesy of Wowhead (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You need to search the tents to find two jars of Vile Concoctions. This can be thrown into a bubbling cauldron to detonate it without breaking stealth. Use one near Antu’sul and loot the Offering of Bone from his Satchel. Use the other near Witch Doctor Zum’rah to loot the Ward of the Dead from his satchel. Equip the Ward and loot the grave that gets revealed.

This gives you an Offering of Flesh to combine with the Offering of Bone for a new item: Blood Magic Essence. Then, from the foot of the steps that lead up the pyramid, head right instead and climb the wall for a small chest. Loot the Hollow Emblem and combine it with the Blood Magic Essence. You now have the Emblem of Blood Magic. Go up the pyramid as normal, loot the Spellbound War Chest, and finally, claim the Talisman of Kazdor.

The next quest, Best Laid Plans, involves you bringing it back to the Manor, and taking the item to Zan Shivsprocket in the basement. The following quest, One Last Drop, will see you take the Modified Talisman to Pyrewood Village, to the Dead Drop. Finally, you can head back to Ravenholdt Manor and claim the Rune and the powerful Filcher’s Cowl for the Biding Our Time quest.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 is still live on the Classic servers. We are busily compiling all of the Runes for other classes as well, such as the powerful Mage class.