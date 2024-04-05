All WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Warlock Runes (and where to find them)

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 has begun, and many Warlock Runes have already been found. The community is always incredibly diligent at finding these as early as possible, so players will have the information they need, as they reach level 40 and beyond. This season has six runes, and we’ll make sure to put the most up-to-date and accurate information as we find it.

In the case of Warlock Runes, four out of the six have already been found, with the other two likely to come soon. WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 will take place between levels 41 and 50 and wraps up with the Temple of Atal’Hakkar Raid. Here are the powers you need to get you ready to do battle.

All known Warlock Runes in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3

1) Immolation Aura

The location of this WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 Rune for Warlocks. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Burns nearby enemies for damage every two seconds, and reduces all magic damage taken by 10%. Lasts until cancelled.”

An important rune for the WoW Classic masters of dark magic known as Warlocks, this Phase 3 Rune requires players to find three reagents scattered around Ashenvale. Like many of the other Runes before it, it involves working closely with Demons; in this case, we’re defeating them and claiming specific materials.

Head to the Emerald Portal in Ashenvale, also known as Bough Shadow. You need to defeat the Dreampyre Imps for a Dreampyre Fire, Emberspark Dreamsworn for a Dreamsworn Horn, and a Dreamhunter Hound for Dreamhunter Fang. Once you have all three items, click on one to get your rune.

2) Summon Felguard

You'll find these rifts wherever demons gather. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Summons a Felguard under the command of the Warlock. The Felguard benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or benefit any of your other Demon minions.”

To get Summon Felguard for your WoW Classic SoD Warlock Runes in Phase 3, you first need an Explorer Imp. Anytime you defeat something with Drain Soul, you have a chance to get an Explorer's Soul, which gives you Summon Explorer Imp. Use these to explore Fel Slivers, Fel Cracks, Fel Tears, Fel Scars, and Fel Rifts scattered throughout the map.

Essentially, you have to keep exploring these until you get the Rune of the Felguard. Their exact locations vary, but here are some maps to explore:

Fel Sliver: Barrens, Westfall, Darkshore, Silverpine Forest

Barrens, Westfall, Darkshore, Silverpine Forest Fel Crack: Barrens, Ashenvale, Redridge Mountain

Barrens, Ashenvale, Redridge Mountain Fel Tear: Swamp of Sorrows, Desolace

Swamp of Sorrows, Desolace Fel Scar: Unknown

Unknown Fel Rift: Unknown

3) Unstable Affliction

Locations of the Nightmare Incusions (top left to bottom right): Duskwood, Ashenvale, Feralas, The Hinterlands. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Shadow energy slowly destroys the target, causing damage over 15 sec. In addition, if the Unstable Affliction is dispelled it will cause damage to the dispeller and silence them for five sec. Only one Unstable Affliction or Immolate per Warlock can be active on any one target.”

Unstable Affliction is an incredibly easy Rune to get, and it’s arguably one of the most powerful ones for Warlocks. It will likely be a meta pick for Affliction Warlocks going forward. All you need to do is be Friendly reputation with the Emerald Wardens. Then you can buy it for 1g 60s from any of the faction quartermasters.

Gaining reputation with the Emerald Wardens will be achieved by taking part in Nightmare Incursions in various zones. Just pick the one that fits your level and grind through it for reputation:

Level 25: Duskwood: The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south.

The Twilight Grove, accessed by a path through the hills from the south. Level 40: Ashenvale: The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura

The Emerald Portal, where you unlocked Immolation Aura Level 50: Feralas: Northeast of the Twin Colossals

Northeast of the Twin Colossals Level 50: Hinterlands: North of the river leading to the ocean, at Seradane

4) Pandemic

This is the location of the Diseased Forest Walker in WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 for this Warlock Rune. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

“Periodic damage from your Corruption, Unstable Affliction, Curse of Agony, Immolate, Curse of Doom, and Siphon Life abilities can now be critical strikes.”

Pandemic is an incredibly powerful Warlock Rune for WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 content. The ability to make your damage ticks critically strike cannot be underestimated. This is a relatively easy Rune to find as well. You need to find a staff and necklace, which you loot from a pair of corpses in Ferelas:

Dead Diseased Grimtotem Shaman (69.61, 43.23)

Dead Diseased Woodpaw Mystic (66, 50)

Combine the two items to create a staff. Head to the Woodpaw Camp around (72, 50), and use it on the Diseased Forest Walker nearby. Loot the Rune from it once it’s awakened.

5) Vengeance

Information will be added when it becomes available.

6) Backdraft

Information will be added when it becomes available.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 has already begun in earnest, and we will be updating our Warlock loadout articles, so you have the best gear, runes, and talents before going into the next raid.