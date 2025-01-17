6 beginner tips for Aloft

Aloft is one of the most unique MMORPGs I have seen in the recent times. In this game, you get your own floating base that you can use to explore a variety of randomly generated floating islands and uncover an old mystery. The aesthetics and the gameplay loop are very fresh and extremely fun if you like crafting and exploring.

However, when starting out, the sheer size of this game may be a little overwhelming. So, to help you along, we have shared six tips that can get you started in Aloft.

6 tips to know when starting out in Aloft

1) Build your home base as fast as you can

Build your base as fast as you can (Image via Funcom)

Early in the game, you’ll encounter a knowledge stone that teaches you how to craft a Home Kite, a crucial tool for claiming an island as your home base. Once you place the Home Kite, this island becomes your respawn point. This allows you to return there if you die or use the "Teleport to Home" option from your inventory.

Make sure to craft and place storage containers to store resources like wood, stone, and plant materials. As you gather a lot of these items, it's vital to offload them regularly to free up inventory space and keep your resources organized for crafting.

2) You don’t need to stay at the helm all the time

You don't need to stick to the helm (Image via Funcom)

After setting up your home island, you’ll begin to travel between different archipelagos. When you first start sailing, you’ll need to use the helm to orient your island towards your destination and adjust your height and propulsion settings. However, once you’ve mapped out your course, you don’t need to stay at the helm constantly.

The island will continue traveling in the direction you’ve set, leaving you free to engage in other activities. This is the perfect time to work on your island’s infrastructure, such as renovating your dwelling, checking on your crops, or crafting new items at your workstations. Just remember to keep an eye on your surroundings to avoid drifting too far from your target.

3) Explore as much as you can

The more you explore the more you find (Image via Funcom)

The world of Aloft is much larger than it appears at first glance. As you venture out from the starting island, you’ll discover new archipelagos and eventually biomes with different landscapes, animals, and crops. Building and using a table map will help you chart your course and navigate this expansive world.

Along the way, you may find lost atlases, which mark important locations on your map. These atlases can unlock new sectors that were previously unexplored, giving you even more areas to discover.

4) Be careful while you glide

Don't be too reckless while gliding (Image via Funcom)

Once you’ve unlocked your glider, you can soar through the skies and explore different islands within an archipelago. While flying, you’ll have unlimited glide time, allowing you to move freely between islands in the same archipelago. However, if you stray too far outside the boundaries of the archipelago, your glider will quickly deplete, and you’ll start to fall.

To explore new areas beyond your current archipelago, you’ll need to sail your home island into a new sector before you can continue gliding. So, be cautious when gliding near the edge of an archipelago.

5) Always keep lost keys on your active inventory

Use the keys to open hidden dungeons (Image via Funcom)

Lost keys are used to unlock various doors and treasure chests scattered across the islands in Aloft. They are especially useful when progressing through quests. These chests often contain valuable resources and rare items that will help you on your journey, so it’s a good idea to always have at least one lost key in your inventory.

6) Use your sketchbook to get new decorations

Use the sketchbook to get new furniture (Image via Funcom)

While exploring the islands in Aloft, you’ll come across a variety of decorative items, such as furniture and sculptures, that can be used to personalize your home island. Your sketchbook, which you first acquire during the Forgotten Legends quest, allows you to capture these designs.

When you find a piece of decoration that you like—whether it’s a small household item or a large sculpture—simply use the sketchbook to draw it. This will allow you to craft the item later at your workstations. Keep your sketchbook with you while exploring to make sure you don’t miss out on any cool decorations you might want to replicate for your island.

