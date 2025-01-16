All Crafting Recipes in Aloft

Aloft features a deep and rewarding crafting system that lets you create essential tools, weapons, trinkets, and other valuable items. As you explore new islands and push further into the storm, you’ll uncover new materials and crafting recipes. If an item in your crafting menu has a yellow dot, that means you can unlock a new recipe.

In this guide, we share all the crafting recipes in Aloft and explain how to craft in Aloft.

Every crafting recipe in Aloft

Be experimental to unlock new recipes (Image via Funcom)

Gear recipes

Item Recipe Stone Axe 1 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Wood Stone Hammer 1 x Stone, 1 x Wood Stone Pickaxe 1 x Wood, 2 x Sharp Stone Stone Scythe 1 x Wood, 2 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Rope Stone Sword 1 x Wood, 1 x Rope, 3 x Sharp Stone Stone Dorkip 2 x Wood, 1 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Rope Leaf Bucket 2 x Cloth, 1 x Rope Torch 1 x Wood, 1 x Charcoal, 1 x Cloth Spyglass 2 x Windstone, 2 x Wood, 1 x Rope Leaf Bandage 2 x Cloth, 1 x Reishi Mushroom Shears 1 x Wood, 2 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Hardstone Sketchbook 2 x Wood, 1 x Paper, 1 x Charcoal Field Guide 2 x Leaf Cloth, 1 x Paper

Resource recipes

Item Recipe Leaf Cloth 3 x Leaf Rope 2 x Mykter Fibre Sharp Stone 2 x Stone Hay 3 x Small Plants Paper Pulp 1 x Glasswort, 3 x Small Plant, 1 x Clean Water

Consumable recipes

Item Recipe Clean Water 1 x Dirty Water, 1 x Charcoal

Miscellaneous recipes

Item Recipe Golden Feathers Trinket 1 x Rope, 2 x Golden Feather Storm Shell Trinket 2 x Rope, 1 x Shield, 2 x Windstone Weather Opal Trinket 2 x Rope, 2 x Wind Gem Piece of Paper 5 x Paper Pulp

How to craft in Aloft

Explore the map to unlock more materials (Image via Funcom)

Crafting primarily takes place at the Workbench, which you obtain at the start of the game. You can combine materials at the Workbench to craft items. Once a recipe is discovered, you can quickly craft the item again without experimenting. Items stored in chests and baskets on your island can be accessed directly when crafting.

