All Crafting Recipes in Aloft

Aloft features a deep and rewarding crafting system that lets you create essential tools, weapons, trinkets, and other valuable items. As you explore new islands and push further into the storm, you’ll uncover new materials and crafting recipes. If an item in your crafting menu has a yellow dot, that means you can unlock a new recipe.
In this guide, we share all the crafting recipes in Aloft and explain how to craft in Aloft.
Crafting primarily takes place at the Workbench, which you obtain at the start of the game. You can combine materials at the Workbench to craft items. Once a recipe is discovered, you can quickly craft the item again without experimenting. Items stored in chests and baskets on your island can be accessed directly when crafting.