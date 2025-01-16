All Crafting Recipes in Aloft

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 16, 2025 17:36 IST
All the crafting recipes you can find in Aloft (Image via Funcom)

Aloft features a deep and rewarding crafting system that lets you create essential tools, weapons, trinkets, and other valuable items. As you explore new islands and push further into the storm, you’ll uncover new materials and crafting recipes. If an item in your crafting menu has a yellow dot, that means you can unlock a new recipe.

In this guide, we share all the crafting recipes in Aloft and explain how to craft in Aloft.

Every crafting recipe in Aloft

Be experimental to unlock new recipes (Image via Funcom)

Gear recipes

ItemRecipe
Stone Axe
1 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Wood
Stone Hammer
1 x Stone, 1 x Wood
Stone Pickaxe
1 x Wood, 2 x Sharp Stone
Stone Scythe
1 x Wood, 2 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Rope
Stone Sword
1 x Wood, 1 x Rope, 3 x Sharp Stone
Stone Dorkip
2 x Wood, 1 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Rope
Leaf Bucket
2 x Cloth, 1 x Rope
Torch
1 x Wood, 1 x Charcoal, 1 x Cloth
Spyglass
2 x Windstone, 2 x Wood, 1 x Rope
Leaf Bandage
2 x Cloth, 1 x Reishi Mushroom
Shears
1 x Wood, 2 x Sharp Stone, 1 x Hardstone
Sketchbook
2 x Wood, 1 x Paper, 1 x Charcoal
Field Guide
2 x Leaf Cloth, 1 x Paper

Resource recipes

ItemRecipe
Leaf Cloth3 x Leaf
Rope2 x Mykter Fibre
Sharp Stone2 x Stone
Hay3 x Small Plants
Paper Pulp
1 x Glasswort, 3 x Small Plant, 1 x Clean Water

Consumable recipes

ItemRecipe
Clean Water
1 x Dirty Water, 1 x Charcoal

Miscellaneous recipes

ItemRecipe
Golden Feathers Trinket
1 x Rope, 2 x Golden Feather
Storm Shell Trinket
2 x Rope, 1 x Shield, 2 x Windstone
Weather Opal Trinket
2 x Rope, 2 x Wind Gem
Piece of Paper5 x Paper Pulp

How to craft in Aloft

Explore the map to unlock more materials (Image via Funcom)

Crafting primarily takes place at the Workbench, which you obtain at the start of the game. You can combine materials at the Workbench to craft items. Once a recipe is discovered, you can quickly craft the item again without experimenting. Items stored in chests and baskets on your island can be accessed directly when crafting.

