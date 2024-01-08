Are Warframe servers down? How to check, live status, and more

A decade after its release, Warframe continues to break the 40,000 concurrent player count on Steam consistently. The free-to-play live-service looter-shooter is available on PC, Xbox, as well as PlayStation, with its active player base expected to be bigger than ever with Android and iOS ports. Given its popularity, Warframe surprisingly has few server downtimes - but they are not completely unheard of.

This year, the Warframe developers are finally rolling out cross-play and cross-save on in-game accounts shared across different platforms. They had taken the system for a test run in December 2023.

During a week-long trial period, over 100,000 players successfully signed up for the cross-platform progression features. However, it also resulted in server outages that crashed the official web forums and resulted in thousands of reported cases of login prevention.

As the number of registered users keeps increasing exponentially, the issue may recur. This article explores more details.

Warframe "Login Failed, check your info" error: Potential causes and fix

The 'Login failed, check your info' error may indicate temporary server downtime (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe on Windows allows you to use third-party clients like Epic Games Launcher or Steam, which you can use to manage game files and launch the title. Regardless of platform, you have to go through the game's own launcher app and then the login screen.

A message box displaying 'Login Failed. Check your Info' is a commonly reported issue with the login screen. Here are the steps to potentially fix the situation:

Check whether Caps Lock is on. It is the most literal solution to the problem, as the message box prescribes. However, keypress errors are common no matter how strong your muscle memory of typing in your password is.

Restart the game from Steam/Epic Games Launcher (for Windows users). The game will not launch if your files are corrupted, meaning there is no need to verify your file integrity for this particular error.

Check your connectivity. Often, restarting your router will do the trick.

If you are using a VPN, try disabling and enabling it.

How to check for Warframe server downtime

Expand Tweet

It is commonplace for many live-service games to enforce temporary downtime during the deployment of major updates. Meanwhile, this game allows you to stay on a mission indefinitely, even when patches and hotfixes drop in real time.

There are no official platforms or apps to check for server downtime, as this only tends to happen once in a blue moon.

Third-party sources for checking Digital Extremes' server downtimes exist, but your best bet would be to visit Warframe's official X handle. If it is a major server issue, Digital Extremes will inform players about it.

If there are no official posts on socials regarding server-wide login issues, it is likely a temporary issue, in which case you can check back in a few minutes.