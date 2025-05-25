ARK 10-year Anniversary Event guide: Schedule and rewards

The ARK 10th Anniversary is around the corner, and for veterans of the franchise, this is a huge moment. You've spent 3652.5 days fighting for survival, taming dinosaurs, and making some questionable choices regarding teammates. But through it all, you've stood tall, and it's been an amazing journey.

For that reason, the developers are putting together a little thank-you event for players, which is being dubbed the Anniversary Event. There are several things to do and goodies to be obtained. Here is everything you must know about the ARK 10-year Anniversary Event.

ARK 10-year Anniversary Event: Everything you need to do

Before anything else, you should know that the ARK 10-year Anniversary Event can be manually activated with the dedicated server arg parameter: -ActiveEvent=Birthday or via a drop-down menu in Host/Single Player mode. It is not automatic.

If you're wondering when it'll start, there's no rush as it will coincide with the UE 5.5 update that's scheduled for June 2, 2025, and will last until June 12, 2025. With that out of the way, here's everything else related to the ARK 10-year Anniversary

Event Rates

PVP/PVE: 2x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding

2x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding Small Tribes: 4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding

4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding ARKpocalypse: 5x Harvesting, Taming and Experience, and Breeding

Event Creatures

Party Dodo *new*

Event Skins

Armor: Birthday Suit Shirt Skin (Chestpiece) *new*

Armor: Birthday Suit Pants Skin (Leggings) *new*

Armor: Party Hat Skin (Headgear) *new*

Creature Hat: Dino Party Hat Skin *new*

Weapon: Torch Sparkler Skin (Torch)

ARK Anniversary Surprise Cake *new*

Event Items, Structures, and Resources

Cake Slice (Resource) *new*

Cakes (Consumable & Event Items) *new*

Taming Cake Slice *new*

Breeding Cake Slice *new*

Imprint Cake Slice *new*

EXP Cake Slice *new*

Harvesting Cake Slice *new*

Anniversary Festive Dino Candy

Event Emotes

DJ Party *new*

Rave Dance *new*

Event Chibis

Party Dodo *new*

Party Rex *new*

Party Saber *new*

Party Pego *new*

Party Ankylo *new*

Wild Dino Colors

DinoAlbino

DarkViolet

MediumLavender

Actual Black

Cyan

LemonLime

Vermillion

PowderBlue

Mint

WyvernPurple1

Turquoise

DeepPink

WyvernPurple0

Red

Blue

Dino Dark Purple

LightYellow

WyvernBlue

That's about everything you must know about the event. By the looks of things, it's going to be a great party. Who knows, if luck holds, we may also see skills being added into character progression once the UE 5.5 update is live.

