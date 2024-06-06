ARK Survival Ascended: All Underwater bubble locations in The Center map

Ark Survival Ascended: The Center update is here, and it's filled to the brim with various new content such as new gear, creatures, locations, and a giant floating island called The Center. But the spectacles are not only limited to the surface, you can also find some surprises under the water, like the mysterious dome or bubble.

Ark Survival Ascended is the modern remaster of the classic Ark Survival Evolved. This remaster features not only upgraded graphics but also frequent updates that have made it into a content mine. Features like the underwater bubble are only found in Ascended and its consecutive updates, such as The Center.

Underwater bubble location explored in Ark Survival Ascended: The Center

The exterior of the underwater bubble (Image via Studio Wildcard/Teachers Game Too)

Underwater bubbles or domes are mysterious air pockets, whose origins are still shrouded in mystery, but each bubble houses an entire ecosystem inside them, but weirdly no living creatures spawn inside these bubbles. The bubble’s exterior appears as a translucent wall that has a similar appearance to melting ice.

In The Center map, you can find one such bubble in these coordinates: 27.2/183 and 65/59.6. This bubble spans a large area over the ocean surface and acts as a great sanctuary if you are exploring the depth of the ocean. The fact that no living creature, both friendly and hostile, spawns inside the bubble makes it a great place for building a base of operations.

Inside the bubble, you can find various resources, including ruined archways, tall trees, and flowering bushes. Exploring the interior, you can even find mineral deposits. If you are being chased by an underwater predator, entering the bubble will make them stop as they can’t enter the bubble.

List resources found inside the dome:

Fiber

Flint

Silica Pearls

Stone

Thatch

Wood

These bubbles serve as underwater sanctuaries (Image via Studio Wildcard/Teachers Game Too)

Although the underwater bubbles don’t spawn creatures, it's not so safe in PvP servers. The domes can be accessed by other players too, who can damage and even destroy your builds. Any structures built inside the dome take 6x damage by other players in the PvP servers of Ark Survival Ascended, so plan accordingly if you're using this location as a base.

Also, keep in mind, always enter the underwater bubble through the ocean floor and not from the top, as entering from a high altitude can result in fall damage. You can not teleport creatures or uncyro creatures inside the dome.

