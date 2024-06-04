5 best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended

If you're a fan of action-adventure survival games, you may be wondering what the best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended are. This is especially considering the title utilizes Unreal Engine 5 and is quite heavy on the GPU. As such, you'd need a system that really packs a punch to enjoy the game at its best.

An ideal setup would include a laptop with a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor and an RTX 3080 GPU. However, the market is flooded with similar options, making it quite a task to choose. Fret not, we have curated a list of the best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended to help with your research. We've included options from varying budget ranges, so there won't be a limitation in terms of price.

What are the system requirements to play Ark Survival Ascended?

Ark Survival Ascended is on the demanding side in terms of specifications and requires a relatively powerful laptop to run. Before you buy yours, be sure to look into the minimum and recommended specifications required to run the game.

Features Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 CPU Intel Core i7-6800K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Graphics NVIDIA GeForce 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 Memory 16GB RAM 32GB RAM Storage 70GB 70GB DirectX Version 12 Version 12

The best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended

1) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 - best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Acer)

Price: $1,449.99

First on the list is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, which is a more premium laptop aimed at gamers and creators alike. It features the latest Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and the powerful Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics processor, which is sufficient to run the game at super high settings.

You also get 16GB DDR5 RAM and a storage of 1TB SSD. Powering these components is a large 90 Wh battery, which Acer claims can run up to six hours.

Specifications Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Display 16", WUXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5 Battery 90 Wh

Moreover, the device also features a beautiful 16" WUXGA display, with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Being a laptop with Nvidia's RTX 40 series GPU, it also features AI-accelerated DLSS 3 and ray tracing support, adding to the overall experience. All these features make it one of the best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended.

Pros:

The i9 processor is a solid choice for hardcore gaming.

Its RTX 4060 GPU offers good performance for Ark at high settings.

Features a 165Hz refresh rate display which offers smooth gameplay.

Cons:

It is the most expensive option on this list.

It may be overkill for Ark specifically.

2) Dell G16

Dell G16 - best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,299.99

Next on our list of the best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended is the Dell G16. Well-equipped is an understatement, as for its price it truly sets the standard for high-end gaming laptops. You get an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. Additionally, it features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is great value for the money.

Specifications Dell G16 Display 16", QHD+, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i9-13900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5 Battery 86 Wh

The Dell G16 has the best display on this list, featuring a 16" QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It features an 86 Wh battery, which lasts up to six hours on a single charge. Thus, with an incredible display, top-end CPU and GPU, and a large battery, the G16 truly delivers as the best option.

Offers an excellent price for an RTX 4070, which can run Ark at max settings.

The i9 processor is very capable for high-end gaming when paired with the RTX 4070.

Has the best display, featuring a large QHD+ screen.

Cons:

The build quality could have been better.

Has comparatively lower battery life, though not very significant on paper.

3) ASUS TUF F15

ASUS TUF F15 - best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended (Image via ASUS)

Price: $1,099.99

Next up we have the Asus TUF F15, a solid mid-range option. It features an older Intel Core i5-13500H processor and the Nvidia RTX 4050. Despite being an older CPU, it can still put up high framerates with the powerful RTX processor that it's paired with. It also features an older DDR4 memory of 16GB and a storage of 512GB SSD.

Specifications ASUS TUF F15 Display 15.6”, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4 Battery 90 Wh

In terms of display, you get a decent 15.6" FHD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Though not the best, it manages to look great with additional features like G-Sync, DLSS 3, and ray tracing. The TUF series is known for durability and has a solid build quality. However, do note that this equates to a slightly bulky build.

Pros:

Offers the best value option for a mid-range gaming laptop.

The RTX 4050 can handle Ark at medium to high settings.

Has a very durable build quality.

Cons:

The i5 processor might bottleneck the RTX 4050 slightly in some games.

The DDR4 memory might not be as fast as the newer DDR5.

4) MSI Katana GF66

MSI Katana GF66 - best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,299.00

MSI laptops offer great value for money with their specifications. The MSI Katana GF66 is a good choice in terms of CPU performance as it features the Intel Core i9-12900H. It has the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti which can run the game at moderate settings when paired with its powerful i9 processor. Additionally, you get 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which makes it one of the best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended.

Specifications MSI Katana GF66 Display 15.6", FHD, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i9-12900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROM 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5 Battery 53 Wh

It features a standard 15.6" FHD display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. However, battery life is where the Katana GF66 truly falls behind. It features the smallest battery of 53 Wh, which lasts around four hours based on reviews.

Pros:

Its 12th-gen i9 processor is great for demanding games when paired with the RTX 3070 Ti.

Has a smooth 240Hz display.

Offers ray tracing, MaxQ, and DLSS support.

Cons:

Features a very low battery life compared to other options on the list.

The RTX 3070 Ti might be slightly less power-efficient compared to newer cards.

5) Acer Nitro 16

Acer Nitro 16 - best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Acer)

Price: $899.99

The last on our list of the best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended is the Acer Nitro 16. It is the most affordable option but features a good CPU and GPU combo. You get the AMD Ryzen 57535 HS processor and the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, making a stellar choice for the price. It features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which makes it a great laptop for playing the game.

Specifications Acer Nitro 16 Display 16", WUXGA, 165 Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5 Battery 90 Wh

Similar to the Acer Predator mentioned in this list, you get a 16" WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The RTX 40 series GPU also provides ray tracing and DLSS 3 support. The laptop also features the longest run time of 10 hours with its 90 Wh battery.

Pros:

It is the most affordable option on the list.

The RTX 4050 can comfortably handle Ark at medium-high settings.

Has a large battery with a long run time.

Cons:

The Ryzen 5 might struggle with demanding games.

Has a relatively lower build quality compared to others on this list.

All in all, this concludes the list of the best gaming laptops for Ark Survival Ascended. We've included higher-end options and those that are more budget-friendly. If you prioritize sky-high framerates and max resolution, go for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 or the Dell G16. The Asus and MSI laptops mentioned in the list are good mid-range options, while the Acer Nitro 16 is the most affordable.

Go for the laptops based on your personal preference and budget limitations. Just make sure that your device fits the recommended specifications so that you can run the game at the best settings. We hope you found this article helpful in your research.

