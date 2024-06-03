Ark Survival Ascended players on PS5 will finally get premium mod support with The Center

The Center expansion is finally coming to Ark Survival Ascended, and it's bringing something huge for console players. The game is set to launch cross-platform premium mods with The Center. Premium mods usually bring game-changing content, such as new biomes, monsters, or mods. The title will introduce various professionally created mods, becoming the first game to do so for consoles.

While mods have existed for the PS5 and other consoles, The Center will bring premium mods for console players. That said, here’s everything you need to know about Ark Survival Ascended premium mods coming for console players.

All Ark Survival Ascended console players can soon enjoy Premium mods and Premium mod-enabled servers

Ark Survival Ascended recently posted a trailer, offering players a preview of what they can expect from the premium mods coming to the game. The video from Studio Wildcard showcases various mods, including some that bring new maps, and how they will look on console. Here are all the mods showcased in the trailer:

Enclave (Look North World, Efecto Studios)

Survive The Night (Blue Isle Studios)

Reverence (Kelthezuad)

Svartalfheim (Nekatus)

Forglar Premium (SnowyTrain)

Gaia Potion Plus (GaiaDanny)

GG Sky Islands Premium (RagingArcher)

Ark Omega Ascended (HexenLord)

Anomalocaris (Garuga123)

Most of these mods are expected to be welcomed by most players. They add an interesting twist to the already existing prehistoric world of Ark Survival Ascended. With ARK: Survive The Night bringing a thrilling zombie survival experience to the game and dwarven-inspired Svartalfheim, there’s a lot that console players can expect with the upcoming update.

Console players will also receive mod-enabled servers, allowing them to share the fun of the new premium mods with the Ark community. All this content will be available for players with the Center on June 4.

In light of The Center's release, server transfers will be delayed until later this month

While Ark Survival Ascended's server transfer should be here by now, The Center’s release has pushed it back by a few days. According to the developers, pushing the server transfer allows players to better experience the new map coming to the game.

The devs have opened a poll on the game’s official X handle, allowing players to choose when the server transfer opens. Players can choose between June 18 and June 28 for the Scorched Earth server transfer to take place.