ARK Survive The Night mod: How to play, price, features, and more

If you are into fighting zombies and surviving the night, then the ARK Survive The Night mod offers an exciting experience. Released on March 28, this mod introduces a new way to play the action-adventure game, where players battle against zombie dinosaurs and strive to endure the difficult nighttime. Essentially, it's a revamped version of the 2015 game Ark: Survival Evolved, rebuilt entirely and now powered by Unreal Engine 5.

If you're curious about how to incorporate this new mod into your Ark: Survival Ascended experience, this guide will help you.

How to download and play ARK Survive The Night mod

ARK Survive the Night mod can be bought for $10. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

ARK Survive the Night mod in Ark Survival Ascended is currently exclusive to PC, but some hints suggest its arrival to consoles soon. This premium mod costs $10 and can be bought from the mod store.

Open the game. and click on the Mods List box .

. Use the Search box to find the ARK: Survive the Night mod or look for it in the featured list of mods.

to find the ARK: Survive the Night mod or look for it in the of mods. Click on the mod to view its description, and then click on Purchase .

. Complete the purchase and return to the game to install the mod.

You can alternatively download the mod files from CurseForge. Once downloaded, activate the ARK Survive the Night mod in the game by following these steps:

Head over to the Create Game option located in the lobby and then click on the Mods List tab.

option located in the lobby and then click on the tab. Choose Available Mods , where you will find the ARK: Survive the Night mod.

, where you will find the ARK: Survive the Night mod. Click on the mod and select Activate Mod from the tab at the bottom.

from the tab at the bottom. Once activated, you can start the game and enjoy the features of the mod.

Additionally, you can try out the mod on these public servers to experience battles against zombie dinosaurs:

NA-PVP-Modded-SurviveTheNight115

NA-PVE-Modded-SurviveTheNight114

What to expect from ARK Survive The Night mod

Exploring everything ARK Survive the Night mod offers. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

ARK Survive the Night mod leans more towards the horror genre. As mentioned on the page by Studio Wildcard, the mod introduces a Blood Moon event that happens every fifth night in the game, bringing forth a terrifying horde of zombie dinosaurs.

Players need to step up their tactics to survive a regular night or during the Blood Moon in Ark: Survival Ascended. They can fortify their defenses and craft weapons to fend off the creatures. Players must rely on loot boxes scattered throughout the area and occasional airdrops containing supplies.

Here are the key features coming with the mod:

Obsidian Isle: A stunning tropical destination with its black sand beaches and mysterious landscapes waiting to be explored. The island is shrouded in darkness and danger, with remnants of a failed research project scattered throughout.

As a survivor, you will face relentless hordes of terrifying zombie dinosaurs. Whether you team up with others or go it alone, your goal is simple: scavenge for resources, build defenses, and craft weapons to fend off the undead threat.

Zombie Dinosaurs: The once majestic dinosaurs of ARK have been transformed into horrifying, bloodthirsty creatures with aggressive behaviors. By day, they may seem harmless, but once night falls, they become aggressive hunters with glowing red eyes.

Blood Moon Horde: The Blood Moon Horde in Ark Survive the Night mod presents the ultimate test of your survival skills. Every fifth night, the sky turns crimson, signaling the arrival of an unrelenting onslaught of zombies. You must gather your resources to survive the relentless attack until dawn breaks.

The Stalker: It is a new deadly creature lurking in the shadows of the island, rarely seen and highly subtle. It will annihilate any unsuspecting victims when they least expect it. So, stay alert and keep your guard up at all times.

Loot Boxes & Airdrops: While gathering and crafting are essential for survival, don't overlook the opportunity to explore the remnants of the research facility inland. Loot boxes scattered throughout contain valuable supplies that can aid you in your fight for survival.

Survivor Score: Each Ark Survival Ascended player is assigned a Survivor Score, which influences the quality of loot you discover and the intensity of the Blood Moon hordes you will face. As you progress, your Survivor Score adapts dynamically, ensuring a balanced and engaging gameplay experience throughout your journey on the island.

