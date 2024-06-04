ARK Survival Ascended Update today (June 4) Countdown: The Center release time

The countdown has begun for the ARK Survival Ascended update releasing today (June 4), as fans are eagerly lining up to see The Center recreated on Unreal Engine 5. Studio Wildcard has confirmed the official release date and launch time for The Center, and we can expect to see the new map and Shastasaurus in all their glory soon.

If you're wondering when exactly ARK Survival Ascended The Center is going to launch today, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will go over the latest dev announcement regarding The Center's official release time, complete with an up-to-date live countdown.

When is Ark Survival Ascended The Center going live today?

ARK Survival Ascended The Center release time has been officially confirmed to be 7pm PT (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ark Survival Ascended The Center is on track for its release today June 4, with the official release time now confirmed to be 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET. The developers will also post a deployment thread for the release, which we also saw during the launch of the Scorched Earth expansion in April.

Here's what Ark Survival Ascended The Center's release time looks like for various timezones:

Los Angeles (PDT): 7 pm on June 4, 2024

7 pm on June 4, 2024 New York (EDT): 10 pm on June 4, 2024

10 pm on June 4, 2024 UK (UTC/GMT): 2 am on June 5, 2024

2 am on June 5, 2024 London (BST): 3 am on June 5, 2024

3 am on June 5, 2024 Paris (CET): 4 am on June 5, 2024

4 am on June 5, 2024 Dubai (GST): 6 am on June 5, 2024

6 am on June 5, 2024 Delhi (IST): 7:30 am on June 5, 2024

7:30 am on June 5, 2024 Seoul (KST) / Tokyo (JST): 11 am on June 5, 2024

Technically, the release time of Ark Survival Ascended The Center will be past midnight for most of Europe and Asia, and the release date will roll over to June 5.

This will be a global launch for all platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox. Furthermore, this update will also ship with premium mod support for PS5 players, meaning all consoles will soon have cross-platform premium mods.

ARK Survival Ascended The Center Countdown for the update today

As per the latest official dev update, the Ark Survival Ascended update today is going live on 10 PM ET. Many fans are excited to finally see the mythical landscape of The Center in the new engine, so here's a countdown to the release of the update:

Note that there may be technical delays for this release, which might push the timing forward. In the event of any known delays, we will update the live countdown to reflect the new release time.

Excited about the new update? Check out our dedicated coverage on ARK Survival Ascended: The Center's details to learn more.

