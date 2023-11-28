ARK Survival Ascended Argentavis Talon: How to farm, uses, and more

As an Unreal Engine 5 remake of the popular survival game, ARK Survival Evolved, ARK Survival Ascended is expected to have almost all the features of its predecessor, including the boss fights. Bosses are end-game opponents that offer players the chance to secure great rewards, but summoning these gigantic creatures requires the gathering of Tributes.

One such boss in ARK Survival Ascended is the Broodmother, a prehistoric arachnid that makes its lair in the eastern part of the Island. To summon it, you need to present it with a variety of items including the Argentavis Talon.

How to farm Argentavis Talon in ARK Survival Ascended

The Argentavis is a huge prehistoric bird in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can find the Argentavis Talon from the remains of the Argentavis in ARK Survival Ascended. Not all of them would carry this resource though, so it is recommended to check its inventory first if you can.

The Argentavis is one of the most versatile creatures in the game. Once tamed, the bird is an expert at resource gathering, hunting, raiding, scouting, and transporting. While this creature makes a good tame, you would want to take it down for the purpose of getting an Argentavis Talon.

Fortunately, The Island is teeming with Argentavis, so it wouldn't be too difficult for you to find them. They can be found in several locations across the map, although they are mostly concentrated on the northern hilly and cold terrains.

Argentavis can also be found around the large volcano in the redwood biome at the center of the map, the volcano just north of there, and the snowy mountains in the northwest. However, the second volcano above the redwood biome is considered the best spot. It's also relatively safer with fewer hostile dinosaurs and creatures.

Use long-range weapon to take down the Argentavis (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once you find an Argentavis, it is advisable to use long-range weapons like bows, tranq darts, and tranq arrows. Normally, you would want to create huge traps if you want to capture these predators but since you're not planning to tame one, it would be a waste of your resources. It's also advisable to keep your distance while shooting your target.

It would take a while to take an Argentavis down, but once you get your Agentavis Talon, it's surely worth it. You can finally use it to summon the Broodmother along with other Tribute requirements which can be found here.

This wraps up our Argentavis Talon farming guide in ARK Survival Ascended. Check this article for more farming guides.