ARK Survival Ascended Carnatosaurus taming guide

The latest release from Studio Wildcard, ARK Survival Ascended, is finally out after a long wait. Despite being a new game, it has retained all of the mechanics from its predecessor alongside better graphics with the help of Unreal Engine 5. This game also comes with a taming system that plays a significant role by allowing players to use various creatures for different purposes. Among those creatures, the Carnatosaurus is one of the most aggressive carnivores inside ARK Survival Ascended.

In this article, we will go through everything you need to know about the Carnatosaurus, including ways to catch and tame it in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame Carnatosaurus on ARK Survival Ascended

This game comprises a lot of unique creatures that you can interact with, from herbivores to carnivores. The Carnatosaurus is one of the carnivores that are very fierce and often found in groups inside ARK Survival Ascended.

Although this carnivore predator has a lot of similarities with other dinosaurs like the T-Rex and Allosaurus, they are totally different creatures with two distinctive horns on their heads.

According to the survivor Helena Walker, the author of the dossiers:

"Carnotaurus pressor is a distinctive creature that falls between a medium and large predator. It lives primarily on flat, clear ground, where it can capitalize on its speed. Additionally, it seems to have no qualms about running away from larger predators instead of fighting. The horns of the Carnotaurus seem to be used more for fighting rivals than actual hunting. This doesn't mean the horns aren't dangerous, though. They can still eviscerate larger prey. Carnotaurus is one of the smaller and more compact of the large predators. If Tyrannosaurus is the “lion” of the Island, Carnotaurus would certainly be the “cheetah.” The real threat of a Carnotaurus is not being able to escape it once it has spotted you."

As the Carnatosaurus constantly roams around in a pack, it isn't easy to tame one without a proper strategy in mind. You can follow these steps to tame a Carnatosaurus:

Follow the knock-out method to tame the Carnatosaurus.

First, try to find a Carnotaurus that is alone or far away from its pack. This way, you can tame it without having to fight its companions.

Level up your bow to level 10 and Tranq Arrows to level 21.

To simplify the process, make a trap and try to lure the Carnatosaurus into it.

Once it's stuck in the bear trap, shoot it with the Tranq Arrows until it's knocked out.

Access its inventory and place the meat or kibble inside it.

These steps should help you tame a Carnatosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended. Furthermore, it would help if you made a Carnatosaurus saddle by gathering Hide, Fiber, and Metal ingots to ride it.