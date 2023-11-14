ARK Survival Ascended Daeodon taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is by no means a sequel to ARK Survival Evolved. The latest release by Studio Wildcard feels more like a remake that also expands on the survival game released in 2017. Currently, ARK Survival Ascended is in early access and only available on Windows, with the console versions arriving this November.

As a remake, ARK Survival Ascended incorporates plenty of the same core gameplay mechanics as its predecessor. It is set in the same prehistoric era wherein you must fight to survive.

You will encounter plenty of dinosaurs in-game. However, these fearsome beasts can be tamed to become useful allies.

Taming the Daeodon in ARK Survival Ascended

Daeodons very rarely travel solo and are usually found roaming in a pack (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming any beast in ARK Survival Ascended will provide you with a very useful companion. Having plenty of tamed animals at your side will allow you to be more secure and versatile in the game.

One of the creatures available for taming is the Daeodon, a large beast that usually travels in a pack but can sometimes be found alone in the wild. They are capable of boosting their allies' health, such as your other tamed critters. Due to this ability, they are an extremely valuable addition to your menagerie of beasts.

Do note that when initiating combat with a Daeodon, their ability to boost an ally's health kicks in. This becomes a huge problem since they usually travel in groups, which means they can provide each other with a health boost. This essentially allows them to soak up huge amounts of damage.

Usually, a pack of Daeodons consists of high and lower-level variants. An effective strategy is to take down the weaker members first to reduce the health boost.

They can be deadly at close range, especially due to their numbers, so keep your distance and use ranged weapons to knock them out.

Another great strategy is to build a structure and lure them since they are unable to enter doors due to their size. Simply draw one to your structure and then fire away at it from the inside.

Using Superior Kibble will make taming a Daedon much faster and much easier (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To tame this beast, you must knock it out and then place food items in its inventory, such as kibbles or different types of meat. Ensure you have a sufficient amount of food for the Daeodon.

The health boost provided by this huge beast is extremely useful for your other creatures, especially when fighting in boss arenas. So, taking the time to hunt one down and taming it is certainly worth the effort.

Aside from land animals, you can also tame flying creatures. Here is a guide for taming the Argentavis, a flying beast that can be used as a mount.