ARK Survival Ascended Dung Beetle taming guide

While Ark Survival Ascended mainly revolves around taming different beats, not all have the same method. Dung Beetles are great for producing resources early on in the game. They are small and can be easy to tame. While their taming process is easy, players must know their location and the taming process.

This guide explains where one can find them, their taming mechanism, and how players can use them.

How to tame a Dung Beetle in Ark Survival Ascended

Dung Beetle can be tamed by giving it feces (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Dung Beetles are small, almost the size of a Shoulder Pet. These beasts are passive, and players don't have to knock them down to start the taming process. While these monsters are easy to tame, they are challenging to find. Players must go inside caves and search for them.

Caves in Ark Survival Ascended are dangerous as they're filled with monsters like Bats, Scorpions, and Arthopluera. The best place to search for Dung Beetles is the Volcano Cave. Many harmful beasts lurk inside these caves, and players must take a Micro Raptor and smaller tames with high damage for backup.

Survivalists can carry a shotgun to kill the beasts inside the caves. After entering, players must go deep inside them, kill all the monsters, and quickly search for Dung Beetles. Attacking them is not recommended, as players might get chased by their whole swarm. Once a Dung Beetle has been spotted, players can eliminate other hostile monsters from the perimeter.

After securing the area, players can tame Dung Beetles by slowly going behind them and giving them spoiled meat or feces—ideally the latter. The process will start once players give the required feces to the dung beetle, which may vary depending on the level of these critters. Survivalists can have their own Dung Beetle once it is completed.

As going inside the caves can lead to death, players can build a respawn area near them so they don't have to travel again, as the island is quite big.

Use of Dung Beetle in Ark Survival Ascended

Dung Beetles can be used for producing oil and fertilizer (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Dung Beetles are easy to tame in the game, and even Ark Survival Ascended beginners can tame them. These beetles are great at collecting feces. Players can set them to roam, and they will automatically gather feces, which can later be used to produce fertilizer and oil. While fertilizers are great for growing crops, oil is the main ingredient for gasoline, used to power machines in the game.