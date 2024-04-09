ARK Survival Ascended: How to get and use Trains in Scorched Earth

The latest addition in ARK Survival Ascended is the Trains in Scorched Earth maps. With the latest DLC, players can place tracks across the map and automate trains to haul various items from one spot to another. However, note that trains may be much more useful in PvE servers than in PvP servers. They can be used for safely traveling from one location to another. They also have a very high health pool and are completely unaffected by sandstorms.

However, due to their low speeds, they aren’t ideal for traveling long distances. Trains in Scorched Earth are better suited to frequently transport bulks of resources in a set path.

How to get trains in Scorched Earth

With the release of the Scorched Earth map on April 1, 2024, the developers at Studio Wildcard have also introduced an optional DLC named Bob’s Tall Tales. This DLC is a narrative expansion that spans multiple maps and tells a Wild West-themed storyline. The narration is voiced by popular actor Karl Urban.

To access the trains in Scorched Earth, you must buy the Bob’s Tall Tales DLC. The engrams for the train engine, platform car, and tracks will be unlocked once you reach level 43.

To build the train engine, platform car, and the tracks, you will need the following resources:

Train Engine

Train engine in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via YouTube/Teacher Game Too)

Cementing Paste x 600

Metal Ingot x 1000

Wood x 200

Crystal x 300

Spark Powder x 500

The platform Car in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via YouTube/Teacher Game Too)

Platform Car

Cementing Paste x 100

Wood x 400

Metal Ingot x 250

The train tracks in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via YouTube/Teacher Game Too)

Tracks

Cementing Paste x 50

Wood x 400

Metal ingot x 200

They can be crafted in a Smithy.

While the train engine and the platform only need to be built once or twice, train tracks must be built in massive numbers to lay a connecting track between your base and the preferred destination. This makes the tracks extremely costly.

But on the positive side, train tracks aren’t easily broken, so once you place them in a route, you won’t need to make new ones for that same route for a long time.

How to automate the trains in Ark Survival Ascended

Trains in Scorched Earth are meant to haul resources across the map without you having to constantly supervise them. To make an automated rail route, build and place the train tracks between the destinations and then a train on the track. After successfully placing the train and the track, board the engine and press the forward or backward command based on the direction you want your train to move.

Once you set the train on a route, it will not stop until it reaches its destination. After giving the command, you can execute other tasks while the train travels towards its destination. However, if you decide to AFK from your system while the train is en route, remember to turn off the Hibernations setting or the engine will freeze outside of your character’s render distance.