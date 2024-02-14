ARK Survival Ascended Onyc taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended features a lot of prehistoric beasts that you can interact with, ranging from herbivores to carnivores. The Onyc is one of the most unique passive tames in the title. These flying creatures can provide both offensive and defensive benefits. However, before using them for various activities in-game, you will first have to tame them.

If you're interested in taming this bat-looking creature, this article is for you. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Onyc, including ways to catch and tame it.

ARK Survival Ascended: How to tame an Onyc

The Onyc (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: In ARK Survival Ascended, the Onyc is a very aggressive creature that can be found throughout the map. However, its best spawn location is near the caves on The Island.

Preparation: Various food items can be used to tame this creature, including:

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

Before taming an Onyc, remember to prepare any of these food items. However, when it comes to feeding, the quantity and the interval time will depend on the level of the tame.

Taming: The Onyc is a fierce creature with an Aggressive temperament. Although it usually flies around in caves, it will become aggressive if you get too close.

However, as the Onyc is one of the passive-taming creatures in ARK Survival Ascended, you can easily tame it just by feeding it its favorite food item. The steps to tame this creature in the early game are as follows:

Find an Onyc.

Apply Bug Repellant to yourself to keep it from attacking you.

Cook or store some meat or fish.

Feed the creature its favorite food, cooked or raw meat.

Remember not to touch the tame directly as they might turn hostile towards you and prevent you from taming them.

Uses of Onyc in ARK Survival Ascended

Expand Tweet

In this game, players can use these giant flying bats in various ways, including:

Armor Destroyer: This creature has a unique ability that can devastate armor very easily, allowing you to deal damage to other survivors.

This creature has a unique ability that can devastate armor very easily, allowing you to deal damage to other survivors. Guard: As the creature can deal high damage and shred the armor very quickly, you can use it as a guard dog.

Although the Onyc is tameable and breedable in the latest title of the ARK franchise, it is not ridable, as it is too small and has no saddle to be equipped.

That covers all you need to know about Onyc in this game. For more such ARK Survival Ascended articles, follow Sportskeeda.