ARK Survival Ascended Otter taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, Otters are small shoulder pets that can be tamed passively in the game. While the main attraction of the survival MMORPG is large dinosaurs, you can carry around small creatures like Otters for utility or combat purposes. These handy creatures can be helpful for farming and battling because of their abilities and size.

Many consider Otter one of the most adorable beings in the land of ARK Survival Ascended. This shoulder pet has multiple uses in the game and is a must-have in your roster.

While taming an Otter is fairly simple, you must know where to look for them and what to do. This article will go through the most effective way to tame an Otter in the title.

Taming ARK Survival Ascended Otter

You can locate Otters near rivers and feed them fish to tame. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: ARK Survival Ascended Otters are great swimmers, and their diet mainly consists of Fish. They like staying around shallow waters; hence, you can find them around river sides throughout the map.

You can use a fast land tame to look for Otters efficiently. These shoulder pets in Ark Survival Ascended can survive in extreme conditions because of their fur, making them capable of living in the Snow Biome as well.

Preparation: Before starting the taming process, prepare a safe taming space and farm the food required to tame the beast. You will need Prime Fish Meat and Raw Prime Fish Meat to tame Otters.

You can catch Fish in Ark Survival Ascended using other tames such as Hesperornnis or a Fishing Rod. Once you've collected the Fish Meat, you can start clearing the area of aggressive beasts using a weapon or a strong and lethal tame.

Taming Process: To tame an Otter, you must first lure or trap it using various methods. You can drop honey on river banks and wait for the Otters to come near it, or you can drag them out of the water using a Lasso, an Agrentavis, or a Grappling hook. Once the ARK Ascended Otter is out of the water, you can feed it Fish Meat to start the taming process.

You can feed it larger fish such as Coelacanth to increase the taming percentage significantly. Once you have fed it enough fish, the taming bar will fill, and you'll get your hands on an Otter.

Uses of Otter in ARK Survival Ascended

Otters can be used for fishing and farming pearls. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Farming: Otters are great at farming fish in the game's early stages. You can also use them to farm Silica Pearls and Black Pearls.

Other utilities: You can use them during battle as they can inflict some damage with their melee attacks. When going to the Snow Biome, they can also provide insulation, as they can wrap around your neck and keep you warm.