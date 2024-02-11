ARK Survival Ascended Ovis taming guide

Set in a prehistoric open-world environment, ARK Survival Ascended is one of the most renowned action-adventure survival games. A direct remake of the 2015 game Ark: Survival Evolved, this game comprises various animals suited for each biome, such as aerial, aquatic, and terrestrial. Ovis is one of the terrestrial tames that players can use for various purposes.

So, if you're wondering how to tame Ovis in this game, this article is for you, as it will go through everything you need to know about the Ovis.

ARK Survival Ascended: How to tame an Ovis

Ovis (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: In ARK Survival Ascended, Ovis are harmless creatures that can be found easily throughout the island. The best spawn locations include:

Latitude: 27, Longitude: 43

Latitude: 25, Longitude: 53

Latitude: 15, Longitude: 61

Latitude: 35, Longitude: 73

Latitude: 24, Longitude: 34

Latitude: 31, Longitude: 23

Latitude: 32, Longitude: 16

However, if you're unable to go to these locations, use the console commands in Ark Survival Ascended to jump to the location. Remember, this will only work on hosted servers or in single-player mode.

Preparation: Before going to tame Ovis, you must first prepare some food for it. For any level of Ovis, one piece of cake is enough to tame. Alongside food preparation, remember to use an air carrier to transport it to your home once it is tamed. The reason for this is that several lethal tames, like Tyrannosaurus, might pose a threat to both the player and the Ovis.

Taming: Ovis is a unique creature with the temperament Stupid, which means they'll try to flee if you attack them. However, as they are stupid, they'll probably run into you.

This is a passive-taming creature, which implies that you can easily tame it just by passively feeding a specific food item to it. To tame this creature in the early game, follow these steps:

Find an Ovis.

Slowly walk up to it on foot.

Cook and store some Sweet Vegetable Cake.

Feed the Ovis its favorite food, Sweet Vegetable Cake.

These aforementioned steps will tame the Ovis. After taming, remember to feed it berries like other Herbivore tames.

Uses of Ovis in ARK Survival Ascended

Ovis is a farm animal that has a unique shearing mechanic that allows players to farm wool from it. Other than that, this animal also has the ability to climb very steep cliffs, making it a great choice for mountain climbing.

That covers all you need to know about Ovis in this game. For more such ARK Survival Ascended articles, follow Sportskeeda.