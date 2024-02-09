ARK Survival Ascended Pachy taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, Pachy, also known as Pachycephalosaurus, is a docile creature. It is a herbivore that can be tamed through knock-out. Although it is typically calm when unprovoked, it can become extremely aggressive if you attack it. The creature has a bony head that it uses to charge into its enemies when angered. It can be found almost everywhere on the map and is easily located.

Pachy has multiple uses in the title and is one of the best early-game tames. It has potent attacks and is one of the best creatures to add to your roster. However, you must know the preferred food and the taming method to tame this monster successfully.

This guide explains everything you need to know about taming a Pachy in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame an ARK Survival Ascended Pachy

Location: In ARK Survival Ascended, Pachys can be found almost everywhere on the map except for the Snow Biome. You can look for them around grasslands or jungles. You can also use a fast land tame, such as a Yutyrannus, or a fast flying tame, such as an Argentavis, to look for them efficiently. You can also use a ghillie suit to close up on them without being seen.

Preparation and taming process: Before heading out to find a Pachy, there are a few things you must do. The creature's preferred food is Simple Kibble, Fresh Barley, and Fresh Wheat; make sure to add these to your inventory before heading out.

The monster is aggressive and will charge toward you once attacked, so you'll also need a Bola to avoid these situations. Moreover, you'll need Narcotics in case the beast's torpor starts to drop during the taming process.

Once you find some Pachys, you can clear the area of any aggressive tames, as they can interfere with the taming process. You can use a strong tame, such as a Dire Bear or an Allosaurus, to secure the area efficiently.

After clearing the area, you can start approaching the monsters. Once you are close, throw a bola at one of the beasts and immobilize it. Once it is immobilized, you can start knocking it out.

After you knock out the Pachy, you can feed it Simple Kibble, Fresh Barley, or Fresh Wheat to start the taming process. You must occasionally check the topor of the monster and feed it Narcotic, one of the essential ARK Survival Ascended items. Doing so will restrain the beast from getting up while it is being tamed.

Uses of Pachy: Pachys offer beginners a great way to travel as their Saddle unlocks early in the game. They are also highly speedy, making it easier for you to traverse the island. You can also use their charged attack to break primitive buildings or attack enemies.

