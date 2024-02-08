ARK Survival Ascended Phiomia taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, Phiomia is a herbivore that can be tamed easily. You can easily locate it as it is found on all the parts of the island. The creature is often found in groups, making it easier for you to tame it according to its level. While it is easy to knock out and tame, it is known for running away when someone attacks it. Since it is swift, it can be hard to chase and tame it.

This ARK Survival Ascended guide explains everything you need to know about taming a Phiomia in the game.

How to tame a Phiomia in ARK Survival Ascended

You can tame a Phiomia by knocking it out and feeding it Basic Kibble

Location: You can find Phiomias almost everywhere on the ARK Survival Ascended island except for a few mountains and the Snow Biome. While you will always see them strolling around jungles, grasslands, and beaches, you can also use a fast land or flying tame to look for them. As they are found in groups, locating them is not very challenging.

Preparation and taming: Before leaving your ARK Survival Ascended base searching for these animals, you must prepare a few items. The first item you should add to your inventory is a Bola.

Phiomias are fast and will run away once you attack them, making it hard for you to tame them as you'll have to keep chasing them; that's where Bola comes in. You can use Bola to immobilize the beasts and easily knock them out.

The other item you should prepare is Basic Kibble, as it is Phiomias' favorite food. Once you've prepared everything, you can search for the animals.

After you find a Phiomia in ARK Survival Ascended, you must secure the area of any aggressive monsters. You can easily take care of them using a solid weapon such as a Crossbow or a Rifle. After securing the area, you can go ahead and knock your target down.

To knock down the creature, approach it slowly and close your distance. Once you're close enough, start by immobilizing it using a Bola and then knock it down with a crossbow or a gun.

After the beast is knocked out, you can feed it Basic Kibble or Fresh Barley to start the taming process. Once the taming bar is full, you'll have a tamed Phiomia.

Uses of Phiomia in ARK Survival Ascended: Phiomias are quite fast and rideable, making them a great means of transportation. You can use them to escape danger or travel efficiently.

While they cannot fight back, Phiomias have high torpor resistance. You can use them to withstand attacks while using your other tames to take enemies down.