ARK Survival Ascended: Valguero dino list

There are quite a few creatures and Dinos you can come across in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero. Given the sheer size of the map and scope of things, you'll spend a lot of time hunting/taming these beasts. Of course, with there being dinos tossed into the mix, some of them will be tougher to bring down than others.
Nonetheless, this is a worthy challenge for intrepid adventurers and for those who want to know what they can expect to find on Valguero, here's the list.
All ARK Survival Ascended Valguero Dinos (and other creatures)
Unique Creatures (and Dinos) and bosses in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero
Before we jump into the main list of creatures. Here's a list of some more unique ones you can come across:
- Chalk Golem
- Deinonychus
- Ice Golem
- Elderclaw
- Megaraptor
- Grendel (Bosses)
Dino and other Spawns in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero
This list contains the main bulk of Dinos and other creatures you will come across on the map. Here's what to expect:
- Achatina
- Allosaurus
- Alpha Carnotaurus
- Alpha Karkinos
- Alpha Leedsichthys
- Alpha Megalodon
- Alpha Mosasaur
- Alpha Raptor
- Alpha T-Rex
- Alpha Tusoteuthis
- Ammonite
- Anglerfish
- Ankylosaurus
- Araneo
- Archaeopteryx
- Argentavis
- Arthropluera
- Baryonyx
- Basilosaurus
- Beelzebufo
- Brontosaurus
- Bulbdog
- Carbonemys
- Carcharodontosaurus
- Carnotaurus
- Castoroides
- Chalicotherium
- Cnidaria
- Coelacanth
- Compy
- Daeodon
- Dilophosaur
- Dimetrodon
- Dimorphodon
- Diplocaulus
- Diplodocus
- Dire Bear
- Dire Polar Bear
- Direwolf
- Dodo
- Doedicurus
- Dung Beetle
- Dunkleosteus
- Electrophorus
- Equus
- Eurypterid
- Featherlight
- Fire Wyvern
- Gallimimus
- Giant Bee
- Giganotosaurus
- Gigantopithecus
- Glowbug
- Glowtail
- Hesperornis
- Hyaenodon
- Ice Wyvern
- Ichthyornis
- Ichthyosaurus
- Iguanodon
- Jerboa
- Kairuku
- Kaprosuchus
- Karkinos
- Kentrosaurus
- Lamprey
- Leech
- Leedsichthys
- Liopleurodon
- Lymantria
- Lystrosaurus
- Mammoth
- Manta
- Mantis
- Megaloceros
- Megalodon
- Meganeura
- Megatherium
- Mesopithecus
- Microraptor
- Mosasaurus
- Moschops
- Onyc
- Otter
- Oviraptor
- Ovis
- Pachy
- Pachyrhinosaurus
- Paraceratherium
- Parasaur
- Pegomastax
- Pelagornis
- Phiomia
- Piranha
- Plesiosaur
- Procoptodon
- Pteranodon
- Pulmonoscorpius
- Purlovia
- Quetzal
- Raptor
- Ravager
- Rex
- Roll Rat
- Sabertooth
- Sabertooth Salmon
- Sarco
- Seeker
- Spino
- Stegosaurus
- Tapejara
- Tek Parasaur
- Tek Quetzal
- Tek Raptor
- Tek Rex
- Tek Stegosaurus
- Terror Bird
- Therizinosaur
- Thylacoleo
- Titanoboa
- Titanomyrma
- Triceratops
- Trilobite
- Troodon
- Tusoteuthis
- Unicorn
- Woolly Rhino
- Yutyrannus
- Archelon
- Autumn Drakeling
- Basilisk
- Bison
- Cat
- Ceratosaurus
- Cosmo
- Deinosuchus
- Deinotherium
- Dreadmare
- Gigantoraptor
- Helicoprion
- Nameless
- Pyromane
- Reaper Queen
- Rhyniognatha
- Rock Drake
- Spring Drakeling
- Summer Drakeling
- Xiphactinus
- Broodmother Lysrix (Boss)
Aberrant Creatures and Dinos in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero
Here's a list of Aberrant Creatures and Dinos you can expect to find on Valguero:
- Aberrant Anglerfish
- Aberrant Araneo
- Aberrant Baryonyx
- Aberrant Beelzebufo
- Aberrant Carbonemys
- Aberrant Dimetrodon
- Aberrant Dimorphodon
- Aberrant Diplocaulus
- Aberrant Diplodocus
- Aberrant Dire Bear
- Aberrant Dodo
- Aberrant Doedicurus
- Aberrant Electrophorus
- Aberrant Equus
- Aberrant Iguanodon
- Aberrant Lystrosaurus
- Aberrant Meganeura
- Aberrant Moschops
- Aberrant Ovis
- Aberrant Paraceratherium
- Aberrant Parasaur
- Aberrant Pulmonoscorpius
- Aberrant Raptor
- Aberrant Salmon
- Aberrant Sarco
- Aberrant Spino
- Aberrant Stegosaurus
- Aberrant Titanoboa
- Aberrant Triceratops
- Aberrant Trilobite
Event Creatures and Dinos in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero
During events, special Creatures and Dinos will spawn on the island. Here's the list:
- Bone Fire Wyvern
- Bulbdog Ghost
- Bunny Dodo
- Bunny Oviraptor
- Direwolf Ghost
- GachaClaus
- Mantis Ghost
- Party Dodo
- Rex Ghost
- Skeletal Bronto
- Skeletal Carnotaurus
- Skeletal Giganotosaurus
- Skeletal Jerboa
- Skeletal Quetzal
- Skeletal Raptor
- Skeletal Rex
- Skeletal Stego
- Skeletal Trike
- Super Turkey
- Zombie Fire Wyvern
That's all the creatures and dinosaurs that you can find on Valguero for the time being. We can expect more to be added in due time.
