  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • ARK Survival Ascended: Valguero dino list

ARK Survival Ascended: Valguero dino list

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Oct 24, 2025 08:44 GMT
All Dinos and creatures in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero (Image via Studio Wildcard)
All Dinos and creatures in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There are quite a few creatures and Dinos you can come across in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero. Given the sheer size of the map and scope of things, you'll spend a lot of time hunting/taming these beasts. Of course, with there being dinos tossed into the mix, some of them will be tougher to bring down than others.

Ad

Nonetheless, this is a worthy challenge for intrepid adventurers and for those who want to know what they can expect to find on Valguero, here's the list.

All ARK Survival Ascended Valguero Dinos (and other creatures)

Unique Creatures (and Dinos) and bosses in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Megaraptor (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Megaraptor (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Before we jump into the main list of creatures. Here's a list of some more unique ones you can come across:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Chalk Golem
  • Deinonychus
  • Ice Golem
  • Elderclaw
  • Megaraptor
  • Grendel (Bosses)

Dino and other Spawns in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Direwolf (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Direwolf (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This list contains the main bulk of Dinos and other creatures you will come across on the map. Here's what to expect:

Ad
  • Achatina
  • Allosaurus
  • Alpha Carnotaurus
  • Alpha Karkinos
  • Alpha Leedsichthys
  • Alpha Megalodon
  • Alpha Mosasaur
  • Alpha Raptor
  • Alpha T-Rex
  • Alpha Tusoteuthis
  • Ammonite
  • Anglerfish
  • Ankylosaurus
  • Araneo
  • Archaeopteryx
  • Argentavis
  • Arthropluera
  • Baryonyx
  • Basilosaurus
  • Beelzebufo
  • Brontosaurus
  • Bulbdog
  • Carbonemys
  • Carcharodontosaurus
  • Carnotaurus
  • Castoroides
  • Chalicotherium
  • Cnidaria
  • Coelacanth
  • Compy
  • Daeodon
  • Dilophosaur
  • Dimetrodon
  • Dimorphodon
  • Diplocaulus
  • Diplodocus
  • Dire Bear
  • Dire Polar Bear
  • Direwolf
  • Dodo
  • Doedicurus
  • Dung Beetle
  • Dunkleosteus
  • Electrophorus
  • Equus
  • Eurypterid
  • Featherlight
  • Fire Wyvern
  • Gallimimus
  • Giant Bee
  • Giganotosaurus
  • Gigantopithecus
  • Glowbug
  • Glowtail
  • Hesperornis
  • Hyaenodon
  • Ice Wyvern
  • Ichthyornis
  • Ichthyosaurus
  • Iguanodon
  • Jerboa
  • Kairuku
  • Kaprosuchus
  • Karkinos
  • Kentrosaurus
  • Lamprey
  • Leech
  • Leedsichthys
  • Liopleurodon
  • Lymantria
  • Lystrosaurus
  • Mammoth
  • Manta
  • Mantis
  • Megaloceros
  • Megalodon
  • Meganeura
  • Megatherium
  • Mesopithecus
  • Microraptor
  • Mosasaurus
  • Moschops
  • Onyc
  • Otter
  • Oviraptor
  • Ovis
  • Pachy
  • Pachyrhinosaurus
  • Paraceratherium
  • Parasaur
  • Pegomastax
  • Pelagornis
  • Phiomia
  • Piranha
  • Plesiosaur
  • Procoptodon
  • Pteranodon
  • Pulmonoscorpius
  • Purlovia
  • Quetzal
  • Raptor
  • Ravager
  • Rex
  • Roll Rat
  • Sabertooth
  • Sabertooth Salmon
  • Sarco
  • Seeker
  • Spino
  • Stegosaurus
  • Tapejara
  • Tek Parasaur
  • Tek Quetzal
  • Tek Raptor
  • Tek Rex
  • Tek Stegosaurus
  • Terror Bird
  • Therizinosaur
  • Thylacoleo
  • Titanoboa
  • Titanomyrma
  • Triceratops
  • Trilobite
  • Troodon
  • Tusoteuthis
  • Unicorn
  • Woolly Rhino
  • Yutyrannus
  • Archelon
  • Autumn Drakeling
  • Basilisk
  • Bison
  • Cat
  • Ceratosaurus
  • Cosmo
  • Deinosuchus
  • Deinotherium
  • Dreadmare
  • Gigantoraptor
  • Helicoprion
  • Nameless
  • Pyromane
  • Reaper Queen
  • Rhyniognatha
  • Rock Drake
  • Spring Drakeling
  • Summer Drakeling
  • Xiphactinus
  • Broodmother Lysrix (Boss)

Aberrant Creatures and Dinos in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Lystrosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Lystrosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Here's a list of Aberrant Creatures and Dinos you can expect to find on Valguero:

Ad
  • Aberrant Anglerfish
  • Aberrant Araneo
  • Aberrant Baryonyx
  • Aberrant Beelzebufo
  • Aberrant Carbonemys
  • Aberrant Dimetrodon
  • Aberrant Dimorphodon
  • Aberrant Diplocaulus
  • Aberrant Diplodocus
  • Aberrant Dire Bear
  • Aberrant Dodo
  • Aberrant Doedicurus
  • Aberrant Electrophorus
  • Aberrant Equus
  • Aberrant Iguanodon
  • Aberrant Lystrosaurus
  • Aberrant Meganeura
  • Aberrant Moschops
  • Aberrant Ovis
  • Aberrant Paraceratherium
  • Aberrant Parasaur
  • Aberrant Pulmonoscorpius
  • Aberrant Raptor
  • Aberrant Salmon
  • Aberrant Sarco
  • Aberrant Spino
  • Aberrant Stegosaurus
  • Aberrant Titanoboa
  • Aberrant Triceratops
  • Aberrant Trilobite

Event Creatures and Dinos in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Giganotosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Giganotosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

During events, special Creatures and Dinos will spawn on the island. Here's the list:

Ad
  • Bone Fire Wyvern
  • Bulbdog Ghost
  • Bunny Dodo
  • Bunny Oviraptor
  • Direwolf Ghost
  • GachaClaus
  • Mantis Ghost
  • Party Dodo
  • Rex Ghost
  • Skeletal Bronto
  • Skeletal Carnotaurus
  • Skeletal Giganotosaurus
  • Skeletal Jerboa
  • Skeletal Quetzal
  • Skeletal Raptor
  • Skeletal Rex
  • Skeletal Stego
  • Skeletal Trike
  • Super Turkey
  • Zombie Fire Wyvern

That's all the creatures and dinosaurs that you can find on Valguero for the time being. We can expect more to be added in due time.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications