ARK Survival Ascended: Valguero dino list

There are quite a few creatures and Dinos you can come across in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero. Given the sheer size of the map and scope of things, you'll spend a lot of time hunting/taming these beasts. Of course, with there being dinos tossed into the mix, some of them will be tougher to bring down than others.

Nonetheless, this is a worthy challenge for intrepid adventurers and for those who want to know what they can expect to find on Valguero, here's the list.

All ARK Survival Ascended Valguero Dinos (and other creatures)

Unique Creatures (and Dinos) and bosses in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Megaraptor (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Before we jump into the main list of creatures. Here's a list of some more unique ones you can come across:

Chalk Golem

Deinonychus

Ice Golem

Elderclaw

Megaraptor

Grendel (Bosses)

Dino and other Spawns in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Direwolf (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This list contains the main bulk of Dinos and other creatures you will come across on the map. Here's what to expect:

Achatina

Allosaurus

Alpha Carnotaurus

Alpha Karkinos

Alpha Leedsichthys

Alpha Megalodon

Alpha Mosasaur

Alpha Raptor

Alpha T-Rex

Alpha Tusoteuthis

Ammonite

Anglerfish

Ankylosaurus

Araneo

Archaeopteryx

Argentavis

Arthropluera

Baryonyx

Basilosaurus

Beelzebufo

Brontosaurus

Bulbdog

Carbonemys

Carcharodontosaurus

Carnotaurus

Castoroides

Chalicotherium

Cnidaria

Coelacanth

Compy

Daeodon

Dilophosaur

Dimetrodon

Dimorphodon

Diplocaulus

Diplodocus

Dire Bear

Dire Polar Bear

Direwolf

Dodo

Doedicurus

Dung Beetle

Dunkleosteus

Electrophorus

Equus

Eurypterid

Featherlight

Fire Wyvern

Gallimimus

Giant Bee

Giganotosaurus

Gigantopithecus

Glowbug

Glowtail

Hesperornis

Hyaenodon

Ice Wyvern

Ichthyornis

Ichthyosaurus

Iguanodon

Jerboa

Kairuku

Kaprosuchus

Karkinos

Kentrosaurus

Lamprey

Leech

Leedsichthys

Liopleurodon

Lymantria

Lystrosaurus

Mammoth

Manta

Mantis

Megaloceros

Megalodon

Meganeura

Megatherium

Mesopithecus

Microraptor

Mosasaurus

Moschops

Onyc

Otter

Oviraptor

Ovis

Pachy

Pachyrhinosaurus

Paraceratherium

Parasaur

Pegomastax

Pelagornis

Phiomia

Piranha

Plesiosaur

Procoptodon

Pteranodon

Pulmonoscorpius

Purlovia

Quetzal

Raptor

Ravager

Rex

Roll Rat

Sabertooth

Sabertooth Salmon

Sarco

Seeker

Spino

Stegosaurus

Tapejara

Tek Parasaur

Tek Quetzal

Tek Raptor

Tek Rex

Tek Stegosaurus

Terror Bird

Therizinosaur

Thylacoleo

Titanoboa

Titanomyrma

Triceratops

Trilobite

Troodon

Tusoteuthis

Unicorn

Woolly Rhino

Yutyrannus

Archelon

Autumn Drakeling

Basilisk

Bison

Cat

Ceratosaurus

Cosmo

Deinosuchus

Deinotherium

Dreadmare

Gigantoraptor

Helicoprion

Nameless

Pyromane

Reaper Queen

Rhyniognatha

Rock Drake

Spring Drakeling

Summer Drakeling

Xiphactinus

Broodmother Lysrix (Boss)

Aberrant Creatures and Dinos in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Lystrosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Here's a list of Aberrant Creatures and Dinos you can expect to find on Valguero:

Aberrant Anglerfish

Aberrant Araneo

Aberrant Baryonyx

Aberrant Beelzebufo

Aberrant Carbonemys

Aberrant Dimetrodon

Aberrant Dimorphodon

Aberrant Diplocaulus

Aberrant Diplodocus

Aberrant Dire Bear

Aberrant Dodo

Aberrant Doedicurus

Aberrant Electrophorus

Aberrant Equus

Aberrant Iguanodon

Aberrant Lystrosaurus

Aberrant Meganeura

Aberrant Moschops

Aberrant Ovis

Aberrant Paraceratherium

Aberrant Parasaur

Aberrant Pulmonoscorpius

Aberrant Raptor

Aberrant Salmon

Aberrant Sarco

Aberrant Spino

Aberrant Stegosaurus

Aberrant Titanoboa

Aberrant Triceratops

Aberrant Trilobite

Event Creatures and Dinos in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

Giganotosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

During events, special Creatures and Dinos will spawn on the island. Here's the list:

Bone Fire Wyvern

Bulbdog Ghost

Bunny Dodo

Bunny Oviraptor

Direwolf Ghost

GachaClaus

Mantis Ghost

Party Dodo

Rex Ghost

Skeletal Bronto

Skeletal Carnotaurus

Skeletal Giganotosaurus

Skeletal Jerboa

Skeletal Quetzal

Skeletal Raptor

Skeletal Rex

Skeletal Stego

Skeletal Trike

Super Turkey

Zombie Fire Wyvern

That's all the creatures and dinosaurs that you can find on Valguero for the time being. We can expect more to be added in due time.

