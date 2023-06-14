Aspect of Frozen Memories in Diablo 4 - How to farm, unique effects, and, more

Aspect of Frozen Memories is one of the more powerful affixes in Diablo 4. Sorcerers who want to use an Ice Build will almost certainly want to hunt this Affix down. The downside is that it’s incredibly rare. Like some of the other powerful enchantments in D4, you cannot find them simply by completing a dungeon. While it’s going to be difficult to acquire, if you want to play an icy build, it’s going to likely be a requirement.

Securing Aspect of Frozen Memories may be an incredible chore in Diablo 4. We’ll give some advice on how you can make the most of your time, and what it does for you as a player.

How to farm Aspect of Frozen Memories in Diablo 4

Like Shockwave Aspect, this is not an ability that will drop from any of the many dungeons in Diablo 4. If you aim to unlock Aspect of Frozen Memories in this game, you must go legendary hunting. This ability can only be found on random legendaries around Sanctuary.

One method is to go through World Bosses, World Events, and even quick dungeons. I’d recommend doing it on as hard a difficulty in D4 as you can stand. This will increase your chances of getting a powerful rare drop.

Another method of farming legendaries goes hand-in-hand with World Events. You can farm World Events for Murmuring Obols. You can then, in turn, take these to a Purveyor of Curiosities.

Aspect of Frozen Memories can spawn on 1H Weapons, 2H Weapons, Gloves, Amulets, and Rings, so you know what pieces you need to focus on. If you’re going to gamble, it’s recommended to use the glove slot. It’s cheap to purchase and has a shot at this Sorcerer ability.

Unique ability of Aspect of Frozen Memories in Diablo 4

When building an Ice Sorcerer build, you will need access to Aspect of the Frozen Memories. It’s a must-have for virtually any frost build, due to how it amplifies a key ability of your loadout.

This ability makes your Avalanche Key Passive now apply to 1 additional cast. As for Avalanche itself, it’s a Lucky Hit ability. Your Frost Skills have up to a 10% chance to make your next cast of Ice Shards, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard to consume no Mana and deal 40% increased damage. This chance is doubled against Vulnerable enemies.

Aspect of Frozen Memories gives your frost builds so much extra damage, thanks to free spell casts. Free spell casts that deal 40% additional damage? That’s a must-have in your Ice builds. In particular, Permafrost builds love this particular ability in Diablo 4.

If you’re looking to use a Frost Sorcerer in Diablo 4, at least having access to this legendary affix is worth investing time into, as you clear through late-game content.

