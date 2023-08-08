Aspect of Torment in Diablo 4: How to get, effects, and more

Diablo 4 is an expansive game that comprises a wealth of mechanics for you to try out. There are five classes to get accustomed to, each possessing unique abilities and skills. The game does not shy away from challenging you with varying enemy types along the journey which makes it imperative to use all the game mechanics to your advantage, including Aspects.

Aspect of Torment in Diablo 4, which is exclusive to the Necromancer class, can aid you in enhancing your character build. This Necromancer class is a great choice for those who prefer to summon minions in battle and overwhelm their adversaries.

How to acquire Aspect of Torment in Diablo 4?

This is the location of Black Asylum (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can obtain Aspect of Torment by using two methods, one requires you to extract this Aspect from any Legendary loot you acquire, and the second involves completing a dungeon named Black Asylum.

If you are inclined to clear this dungeon, then you can travel to the Frigid Expanse area located in Fractured Peaks. You can head in the northeast direction from the Kyovashad hub area to reach the aforementioned spot. You will also need to visit this dungeon as part of the Cries of Innocence side mission.

You can refer to the following pointers to tackle the Black Asylum dungeon:

You must start by activating the two gate mechanisms within the area. You are then free to open the door to the next section.

The next objective involves heading towards the haunted cellblock. Once you arrive there, you will need to defeat all foes in the area. There will be many enemies in this section, so ensure to check the mini-map for red spots that signify their presence.

After beating them all, you will face off against Resurrected Malice boss. You must watch out for its Spirit Ball attack, wherein it hurls multiple orbs.

Defeating this boss will not only complete the dungeon but also unlock the Aspect of Torment in the Codex of Power.

You must watch out for this orb attack (Image via Diablo 4)

If you are interested in adopting the second method, then you will be dependent on enemies dropping a Legendary item with this Aspect tied to it. Upon acquisition of such an item, you can head to the Occultist, who is present in most of the towns in Diablo 4, including Kyovashad. You can then proceed to extract the Aspect of Torment from the Legendary item.

What are the effects of Diablo 4 Aspect of Torment?

This Aspect is crucial for Essence regeneration (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Aspect of Torment possesses the following effect:

Executing critical strikes with the help of bone skills significantly enhances the Essence regeneration of your character for a span of four seconds.

It is worth noting that the percentage range of additional Essence regeneration is currently 20-30%. This will change to a whopping 90-170% after patch 1.1.1 goes live.

Diablo 4 fans are awaiting the arrival of patch 1.1.1 since it is set to buff Barbarian and Sorcerers. There are also some major class balances and gameplay fixes that are expected in this patch.