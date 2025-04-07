Baro Ki'teer will arrive every week in Warframe this month

Baro Ki'teer, the Void Trader, will arrive every week in Warframe in April 2025, as confirmed by Digital Extremes recently. To tide over the wait for the next update's reveal, this quadruple-Baro combo is the biggest thing in Warframe this month.

The fun doesn't just end at twice the visits — Baro's inventory will be special in these rotations, presenting unique opportunities to farm out all Prisma weapons and Baro-flavored cosmetics. Here's what we know about this ongoing Baro bonanza.

What's in store for Baro's special April visits in Warframe?

Baro is bringing all Prsma weapons this month (Image via Digital Extremes)

As the news of this first-ever back-to-back Baro visit event was brought to light, the first rotation was already there. Baro's inventory in the first weekend (April 4 to April 6) is over at the time of writing. For those who missed it, there's no reason to be worried.

You did not miss anything major; the new exclusive this first visit brought was the Primed Fast Hands mod, which offers 85% recoil reduction rather than 60% on the regular one. The absurdly low return on investment over an original variant easily makes it the most meme-worthy primed mod.

As revealed by Digtal Extremes in a blog post, some of the following weeks will bring something much more worthwhile. We say "some" because the third week is yet another primed recoil reduction mod.

Week 1: April 11 at 9 a.m. ET - April 13 at 9 a.m. ET

All Prisma Customizations and Equipment

3-Day Credit Booster

Week 2: April 18 at 9 a.m. ET - April 20 at 9 a.m. ET

Inaros Floof

Primed Stabilizer

The Old Blood Login Music

Corpus Glyph

3-Day Resource Booster

Week 3: April 25 at 9 a.m. ET - April 27 at 9 a.m. ET

All Ki'Teer Customizations and Equipment

3-Day Affinity Booster

All of these items are added to a random roll of Baro's usual inventory. Check out our guide on the live Baro inventory in Warframe during weekends to see what else is available.

If you are only looking for the functional things, the big one here is the second week, which will bring all Prisma weapons. This presents the only opportunity to fill out your collection in one go or pick the mathematically best ones from the lot. Some standout options include:

Those who have the TennoCon Digital Premium Pack or a TennoCon ticket, though, will get the Special Baro Relay later in July, so they'll also have access to all of these then.

Four Baro visits in one month means you must farm up a lot of Ducat to truly utilize the potential of this event. The best way to do this is spamming Elite Sanctuary Onslaught to farm a lot of Radiant Relics and then opening them in a Defense of Excavation Fissure with a full squad.

