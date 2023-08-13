Warframe Prisma Ohma build guide: Drop location, recommended mods, and more

Warframe Prisma Ohma was added to the game in the Baro Ki'Teer rotation on August 13, 2023. It is the 'Primsa' variant to Ohma, the Corpus tech Tonfa with innate electric damage. Like the Prisma Ohma, there are over a dozen Prisma items that can be distinguished by their blue hues and uniquely luminescent skin. Other than their premium looks, they also boast an array of enhanced stats over their regular variants.

The Prisma Ohma, likewise, is an across-the-board upgrade on Ohma. Most notably, it offers almost twice the amount of critical chance, enhanced critical damage, as well as higher overall base damage output. The only department where it scales back the numbers is on its status chance.

Warframe Prisma Ohma drop location: How to get it?

Prisma Ohma can be obtained from Baro Ki'Teer (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Prisma line of weaponry is tied to Baro Ki'Teer, the Void trader. This can make obtaining a particular Prisma weapon difficult and time-intensive. Firstly, Baro Ki'Teer is only available roughly for a total of four days a month.

Secondly, the Prsima weapons are only a part of the trader's exclusive inventory, from which the items are presented on a rotational basis. This means you might have to wait several months worth of Baro rotations to have a chance at it.

Baro Ki'Teer is available every alternating weekend in one of the Tenno Relays. If Prisma Ohma is available on a particular rotation, you can purchase it directly from him for a variable amount of Orokin Ducats. In its debutant rotation, the Prisma Ohma was priced at 475 Ducats and 210,000 Credits.

If you happen to have missed the correct rotation, and find yourself reluctatnt to wait, the Prisma weapons can also be traded between players. In this case, you will have to buy it off someone who owns an unused copy of the Tonfa for an asking Platinum price.

Warframe Prisma Ohma build: Is it any good?

Warframe Prisma Ohm build with Condition Overload and +Cold Riven (image via Digital Extremes)

Due to the current overall state of melee weapons, the Warframe Prisma Ohma is not exactly a game-changer. It is also outclassed by other weapons in the Tonfa class, including the fan-favourite Krone Prime. Nevertheless, part of the reason the Kronen Prime was a community-favorite in 2021 was its stances.

The Prisma Ohma, by virtue of being a Tonfa, can make use of the same moveset. It boasts moderately high critical chance at 30%, which is enough to use a hybrid critical-status build with Weeping Wounds and Blood Rush. It combines with Toxin elemental mods for Corrosive damage, which means you will need to add Viral procs through abilties or other means.

However, the best-case use for this weapon is with Saryn's Toxic Lash and Condition Overload for a raw damage build. For this, elemental mods can be combined to make Magnetic, Gas, Viral and Toxin standalone elemental effects for a high overall damage ceiling.