Warframe: Incarnon Gorgon build guide

Gorgon is one of the most well-known bullet-hose weapons in Warframe. Its Incarnon upgrade, though, turns it into a charged-explosive-laser weapon. While these are disparate tags to throw at a firearm, this is the best way to describe how the Incarnon Gorgon's transformed mode functions.

Note that if you're looking for the top meta bullet hose, this one doesn't quite make the cut, thanks largely to its lackluster Evolution talents. This is very much a one-shot wonder you can take to Eidolon Hunts, and it is best used by those who like how the Opticor handles.

To get the Incarnon Gorgon, you must get a variant of Gorgon and fuse it with the Gorgon Genesis Adapter, which can be farmed from Steel Path Circuit Rotation B (Week 2).

For this Incarnon Gorgon build guide, we will specifically use the Prisma Gorgon, which is obtainable from Baro Ki'teer occasionally or from other players via trading.

Best evolution talents for Incarnon Gorgon

Absolute Valor isn't the best, but if you want crits, it will have to do (Image via Digital Extremes)

For this Incarnon Gorgon build, here are the Incarnon Evolution talents that complement the weapon the best:

Evolution I enables Incarnon form (nothing to choose here)

Evolution II: Hoplite Virtue

Evolution III: Resonant Restore

Evolution IV: Absolute Valor (choose Elemental Balance if you want to use the regular form instead of Incarnon mode)

Warframe Incarnon Gorgon build for endgame (6-Forma)

Incarnon Gorgon build with Viral and Slash (Image via Overframe)

Gorgon itself is an Impact-focused weapon, so we use Hunter Munitions on this build to give it some anti-armor scaling. The Incarnon mode, on the other hand, uses Heat damage primarily, which means you can get the dual threat of Heat and Slash going for VIPs.

Here are the mods used:

Galvanized Chamber

Primed Shred

Serration

Critical Delay

Hunter Munitions

Rime Rounds

Malignant Force

Vital Sense

Arcane: Primary Merciless

Gorgon has a high Riven Disposition, so you can replace Serration with a Riven. The best stats for a good roll are at least two of the following:

Critical Damage

Multishot

Critical Chance

Heat

Fire Rate

This build is primarily optimized for using Gorgon in its regular mode, as punch-through does not do much for the Incarnon mode. If you want to improve it further for the Incarnon shot, replace Hunter Munitions with Vile Acceleration and Serration with a Primed faction damage multiplier mod.

If you want to get even higher DPS on a single target, you can use a heat-inherit primer to amp up the +Heat without sacrificing the Incarnon Gorgon's mod slots.

Moreover, you can also optimize this weapon to be a scopeless sniper rifle for hunting Eidolons. For this, you can replace Malignant Force with Hammer Shot, and Rime Rounds with Stormbringer.

