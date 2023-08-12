Best Diablo 4 Penetrating Shot Rogue endgame build guide

Diablo 4 has more to offer its fanbase than the main campaign storyline. After you have defeated Lilith, you are free to explore the Sanctuary, take part in the events, and level up your character to 100. For participating in the toughest battles and clearing out dungeons, you will need some overpowered builds specifically made for the endgame grind.

The Penetrating Shot Rogue build is perfect for such tasks because of its versatility, high damage output, and crowd-controlling capabilities. In this article, we will explore all the skills, passives, paragon boards, aspects, and malignant hearts that you are going to require to complete this build in the game.

Best Diablo 4 Penetrating Shot Rogue Endgame Skills and Passives

Penetrating Shot Skill in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As the name suggests, you must focus on unlocking the Penetrating shot skill of the Rogue character class. It will allow you to fire a shot that deals 98% damage to all the characters in a straight line.

The other skills that should be unlocked earlier in the game include the Poison Imbuement and the Shadow Imbuement. The following is a list of all the skills that are required for this build:

Skills Points to Invest Puncture, Enhanced, Fundamental 1 / 1 / 1 Penetrating Shot / Enhanced / Improved 5 / 1 / 1 Shadow Step / Enhanced / Disciplined 1 / 1 / 1 Weapon Mastery 3 Dash / Enhanced 1 / 1 Dark Shroud / Enhanced / Subverting 1 / 1 / 1 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Shadow Crash 1 Consuming Shadows 1 Shadow Imbuement / Enhanced / Blended 5 / 1 / 1 Poison Imbuement / Enhanced / Blended 5 / 1 / 1 Deadly Venom 1 Debilitating Toxins 3 Precision Imbuement 3 Innervation 3 Adrenaline Rush 1 Haste 3 Precision 1

Combat glyph node (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The paragon board is an important part of Diablo 4 game mechanics and it can only be unlocked once you cross level 50 with your character. Start with the Infusion glyph for this build, and make sure you increase your dexterity points as you progress further, unlocking all the necessary nodes adjacent to the glyph. Below are some of the glyph nodes that must be unlocked for this specific build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Infusion Cunning Strategem Exploit No Witness Combat Exploit Weakness Efficacy Tricks of the Trade Canny Eldritch Bounty Ranger

Best Diablo 4 Penetrating Shot Rogue Legendary Aspects

The Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Some of the rarest items in the game include the Legendary Aspects and Uber Uniques. These can be embodied in weapons, armor, and other accessories to help your character gain additional bonuses and boosts in attack and defense.

The important aspects necessary for the Penetrating Shot Rogue build are mentioned below, including the Aspect of Expectant, which allows you to increase the damage of your next Core skill cast when you attack using your basic skills.

Legendary Aspects

Edgemaster's Aspect (Amulet): Oldstones, Scosglen

Oldstones, Scosglen Aspect of the Expectant (Ring 1): Underroot, Scosglen

Underroot, Scosglen Accelerating Aspect (Ring 2): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Corruption (Dual-Wield Weapon 2): Progress Campaign in Kehjistan

Progress Campaign in Kehjistan Trickshot Aspect (Ranged Weapon): Bastion of Faith, Hawezar

Bastion of Faith, Hawezar Rapid Aspect (Gloves): Buried Halls, Dry Steppes

Buried Halls, Dry Steppes Aspect of Disobedience (Helm): Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Umbrous Aspect (Chest Armor): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Might (Pants): Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes

Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes Ravager's Aspect (Boots): Legendary item drop

Use the Emerald gem in your weapon to cause 12% critical strike damage to all the vulnerable enemies. You can embody the Topaz gem in your armor to reduce damage taken by 10% while Control is impaired. Combo points can be equipped as the specialization skill to generate them.

Condemnation is a dual-wield weapon that goes best with this build. The following is a list of the Malignant hearts you would want to use:

Amulet: The Dark Dance (Vicious Heart): Using your Core skills will cost your Life when above 60% and deal 20-30% increased damage.

Using your Core skills will cost your Life when above 60% and deal 20-30% increased damage. Ring: Revenge (Brutal Heart): 10-20% of the incoming damage is suppressed and after some time, erupts out, dealing x250% damage to all the nearby enemies.

10-20% of the incoming damage is suppressed and after some time, erupts out, dealing x250% damage to all the nearby enemies. Ring: The Barber (Wrathful Heart): All damage, including critical strikes, gets absorbed by your target. This absorbed energy erupts out onto your surrounding enemies, causing 15% increased damage to them.

This was all about the Penetrating Shot Rogue build in Diablo 4. You may also check out other builds in the game essential for the endgame grind, such as the Death Trap build for Rogue class characters.