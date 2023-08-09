Best Diablo 4 Death Trap Rogue endgame build guide

Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant has undergone several changes after the official rollout of Patch 1.1.1. These adjustments were done with the sole aim of enriching the overall gaming experience. Despite the previous patch being underwhelming, the latest update seems to have received plenty of positive responses from fans of the MMO.

The Rogue has emerged as one of the strongest characters in the game after the release of Season of the Malignant due to their agile skills and ability to position themselves well when fighting monsters in the game.

In this article, we will discuss the Death Trap Rogue build for endgame grinding in Diablo 4.

Best skills to unlock for the Death Trap build in Diablo 4

Death Trap skill for Death Trap Rogue build in Diablo 4 (Image via d4builds.gg)

The Death Trap is the primary skill that you need to unlock for this specific build. This skill allows you to place a trap dealing 250% damage to each enemy in the area. Along with this, you may use the Renown points to unlock several others to max out your Death Trap ability.

The following is the complete list of skills that you will have to unlock:

Death Trap, Prime Death Trap, Supreme Death Trap

Poison Trap, Enhanced Poison Trap, Subverting Poison Trap

Sturdy, Siphoning Strikes

Twisting Blades, Enhanced Twisting Blades, Advanced Twisting Blades

Poison Imbuement, Enhanced Poison Imbuement, Blended Poison Imbuement

Shadow Step, Enhanced Shadow Step, Disciplined Shadow Step

Dash, Enhanced Dash, Disciplined Dash

Agile, Mendding Obscurity

Some specializations that you might like to use include:

Preparation which allows you to reduce your Ultimate Skill's cooldown by five seconds by spending every 100 energy. Also, using the Ultimate Skill will reset the cooldown of other skills.

Exposure which will deal direct damage to an enemy affected by a Trap skill and has up to 25% chance to reduce the active cooldown of your Trap skills by 20%. It will also drop a cluster of stun grenades that deals damage to nearby enemies.

Paragon Board for Death Trap Rogue build in Diablo 4

Paragon Glyphs for Rogue in Diablo 4 (Image via d4builds.gg)

Upon achieving level 50 within the game, you will cease to receive further points for skill tree progression. Instead, you will gain access to the Paragon Board, enabling you to unlock various glyphs on it.

On the first Paragon Board, unlock the Chip Glyph and the other nodes around it. It will deal a 6.24% increased damage for every five Dexterity purchased within the range.

On the second board, the primary glyph socket can be Ambush along with the No Witnesses node. This will grant you a 20% increased damage for 20 seconds and a 30% increased damage on your Ultimate skill.

On approaching the endgame, make sure to rotate the boards to unlock most of the Legendary Nodes.

Best Aspects to use with the Death Trap Rogue build in Diablo 4

Legendary aspects for Rogue in Diablo 4 (Image via d4builds.gg)

The Legendary Aspects needed to amplify this build are:

Infiltrator's Aspect - It allows the Poison Trap to no longer break Stealth and does not trigger any cooldown or arm time when you are in Stealth position. The cooldown for the poison trap will be five to eight seconds per trap placed.

- It allows the Poison Trap to no longer break Stealth and does not trigger any cooldown or arm time when you are in Stealth position. The cooldown for the poison trap will be five to eight seconds per trap placed. Aspect of Bursting Venoms - You will have a 10% chance to create a toxic pool dealing AoE damage to enemies

- You will have a 10% chance to create a toxic pool dealing AoE damage to enemies Aspect of Noxious Ice - Allows you to deal 14-29 % additional damage to poisoned and frozen enemies.

- Allows you to deal 14-29 % additional damage to poisoned and frozen enemies. Bladedancer's Aspect - Twisting blades will orbit for a short time and return to you dealing 10-15% damage.

- Twisting blades will orbit for a short time and return to you dealing 10-15% damage. Blast-Trapper's Aspect - This will allow your enemies to have a 30-50% chance of being vulnerable when hit by your traps.

Best Malignant Hearts to use with the Death Trap Rogue build

Malignant hearts for Death Trap Rogue Build in Diablo 4 (Image via d4builds.gg)

The Malignant Hearts were introduced in Season of the Malignant and are a part of the game mechanics. These can be imbued in your weapons and gear to unlock new abilities and effects. Some of the Malignant Hearts useful for this build are:

Trickery - Using a Subterfuge skill will leave behind a decoy trap that will explode after 3.5 seconds.

- Using a Subterfuge skill will leave behind a decoy trap that will explode after 3.5 seconds. The Vile Apothecary - Your attacks will have a 5-15% chance to deal 90-100% Imbuement effects.

Best gems to use with the Death Trap Rogue build in Diablo 4

For the Death Trap Rogue build, some of the gems best suited with it are:

Gems that will increase your Critical strike damage

that will increase your Critical strike damage Sapphire which will increase Critical strike damage against crowd-controlled enemies.

which will increase Critical strike damage against crowd-controlled enemies. Skull gem which will provide healing to your character.

This covers the Death Trap build of Rogue you will require for the Endgame grinding. You may also check out the Necromance Bone Spear Build which can be useful when playing the game solo.