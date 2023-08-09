Best Diablo 4 Bone Spirit Necromancer endgame build guide

With the official release of Patch 1.1.1, Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant has received plenty of changes and balances to enhance the gameplay experience. After the rather disappointing Patch 1.1.0, people seem to be quite happy with the latest update. However, this new set of class balance changes is significantly important to the Bone Spirit Necromancer build.

Since the release of Diablo 4 on June 6, 2023, the Necromancer has been one of the most played classes in the game. However, it has recently been on the receiving end of a fair share of nerfs. Hence, some of the strongest builds, such as the Bone Spear or the Bone Spirit, have been weakened a bit. Nevertheless, they can perform admirably in the title.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best skills to unlock for the Bone Spirit build in Diablo 4

Bone Spirit is the prime skill for this build in Diablo 4 (Image via D4builds.gg)

Quite unsurprisingly, the Bone Spirit and the Bone Spear Necromancer build are quite similar in their basic structuring. However, with Bone Spirit being the prime skill for this build, you will have to incorporate many other important skills such as Reap, Bone Spear, and Bone Storm. Alongside Bone Spirit, you will completely max out these skills to make your Skill Tree formidable.

Here is the complete list of skills that you will have to unlock:

Reap, Enhanced Reap, Acolyte's Reao

Bone Spear x5, Enhanced Bone Spear, Paranormal Bone Spear

Hewed Flesh x3 (Passive)

Corpse Explosion x1, Enhanced Corpse Explosion, Blighted Corpse Explosion

Grim Harvest x3 (Passive)

Death's Embrace x3 (Passive)

Bone Spirit x5, Enhanced Bone Spirit, Ghastly Bone Spirit

Reaper's Pursuit x3 (Passive)

Crippling Darkness (Passive)

Corpse Tendrils x1, Enhanced Corpse Tendrils, Blighted Corpse Tendrils

Serration x3 (Passive)

Compound Fracture x3 (Passive)

Evulsion x3 (Passive)

Bone Storm, Prime Bone Storm, Supreme Bone Storm

Stand Alone x2 (Passive)

Memento Mori (Passive)

Ossified Essence (Key Passive)

There should be a few more remaining renown points that you would be able to spend in your Diablo 4 Necromancer Skill Tree. You can use them to acquire Blood Mist and Fueled by Death (Passive) or get the max upgrades to the Memento Mori passive.

For the Book of the Dead choices, we will be sacrificing all the minions to gain the most damage output in the Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

Paragon Board for Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4

The Exploit and Essence glyphs are the most vital in the Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4 (Image via D4builds.gg)

As you must have known, once you reach Level 50, you will no longer be able to upgrade your Skill Tree as you stop receiving Skill Points. Instead, you will receive Paragon Points, with which you can start upgrading your Paragon Board and gain the essential buffs.

In the first board, your primary glyph should be the Exploit glyph. Besides focusing on Maximum Life and Damage Dealt, the Exploit glyph will increase your damage against Vulnerable enemies.

However, the second board is where things get a bit interesting. Pick up the Bone Graft board and make your way to the Legendary Node (rotate it for easy access). Make sure to use the Essence glyph and upgrade it thoroughly by completing Nightmare Dungeons and picking up Dexterity points in Diablo 4.

As we move toward the Diablo 4 endgame, pick up the Scent of Death and Flesh Eater as your third and fourth boards. Ideally, rotate these boards to get their Legendary Nodes as soon as possible and equip them with the Imbiber and the Blood Drinker glyph, respectively.

Best Aspects to use with the Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4

Diablo @Diablo



Class balance changes, increased legendary drop rates, higher monster density, and much more. Patch 1.1.1 is live now in #DiabloIV Class balance changes, increased legendary drop rates, higher monster density, and much more. pic.twitter.com/lGfLpEjwUH

Before we begin with the best Legendary Aspects you need to slot in for the Bone Spirit Necromancer build, you must keep in mind that you will need two Unique items to unlock its real potential. The Blood Artisan's Cuirass and Temerity are two Unique armor pieces that are essential for this build. However, these are also some of the rarest pieces of gear in Diablo 4, and no, you cannot target farm them.

Other than the Unique items, you need to keep in mind that using the right Legendary Aspects in your build is extremely important to get the desired results out of it.

The best Legendary Aspects to use with the Bone Spirit Necromancer build are:

Aspect of Serration: The Ossified Essence Key Passive increases the Critical Strike Damage of your Bone Skills by 1% per Essence, up to 30% to 40%. Splintering Aspect: Bone Spear's primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for 1.5 to 2.5 seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 30-60% bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them. Aspect of Grasping Veins: Gain [10 - 20%] increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal [20 - 40%] bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils. Aspect of Swelling Curse: Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to [15 - 25%].

Best Malignant Hearts to use with the Bone Spirit Necromancer build

The Malignant Hearts are part of a new system that has been introduced in the new Season of the Malignant. You can get them by progressing through the lands of Sanctuary, which are plagued by a new form of corruption known as Malignance.

The best Malignant Hearts for the Bone Spirit Necromancer build are:

Creeping Death: Your damage over time is increased by x [30 - 40%] for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take x [130 - 150%] increased damage from your damage over time effects. Tempting Fate: You gain [65 - 85%] Critical Strike Damage, but your Non-Critical Strikes deal X[40 - 45%] less damage. The Barber: Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within [4.0 - 2.0] seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 15% per second.

Best gems to use with the Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4

Gems are a neglected part of any build. However, these little stones can provide some great buffs to your character. The best gems for this build are:

Ruby for Armor: Increase your Maximum Life by X% Skull for Jewelry: Increase your armor by X% Emerald for Weapons: Increase your Critical Strike Damage against Vulnerable Enemies by X%

That is all you need to know about the best Bone Spirit Necromancer endgame build in Diablo 4.