How to farm Diablo 4 Wrathful Malignant Hearts easily

Known as Season of the Malignant of Diablo 4, Season 1 has been going on in full flow as fans worldwide have tuned in to enjoy it. Although it has received its fair share of criticism regarding item farming, Blizzard has made sure to make at least it possible with the various Malignant Hearts in the game. The Wrathful Hearts are the most substantial forms of such items and can be farmed quite conveniently.

Farming the Wrathful Malignant Hearts in the game has proven to be quite an ordeal for most players in Season of the Malignant. Hence we explore an optimal way to do this in today's article.

Farming Wrathful Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

Kill Varshan the Consumed to get a Wrathful Malignant Heart and then reset the dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, if you want to farm these hearts, do not complete the quest. Instead, once you defeat the final boss, reset the dungeon and go for another run through it. You can do this via the "Reset Dungeon" option. You might even log out from the game and then log back in.

Other than Varshan the Consumed, certain enemies in the dungeon will also grant a Wrathful Malignant Heart. The Malignant enemy that spawns right before the final boss fight might grant you a Wrathful Malignant Heart too.

This entire dungeon is not too difficult, as you must have faced far more challenging ones during your playthrough progression. Hence, you can successfully do a fair number of runs to gather a considerable amount of Wrathful Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4.

As mentioned earlier, it is highly important that you do not complete the quest by accident, as it will close your path of farming the Wrathful Malignant Hearts. However, if you have mistakenly completed the quest, there is another way for you to do this.

For this method, you will have to team up with one of your friends who has not yet completed the dungeon. Go through the dungeon in their world, and do this exact sequence over and over again until you are satisfied with the amount of Wrathful Malignant Hearts you have gathered.

This was everything you had to know about farming the Wrathful Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4.