5 best free MMO games for PC in 2024

Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games, as the name suggests, pit a large number of players in an open world where they can interact or fight with each other. In the modern gaming sphere, this genre attracts a wide player base from various platforms, but most prefer playing MMOs on PC. This is why several such games are available on this platform.

This article listed the five best free MMO games to play on PC in 2024.

5 best free MMO games to play in 2024 on PC

1) Fallout 76

Crawl out in the Fallout! (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This game is set in the classic post-apocalyptic wasteland world the Fallout Series is known for, but this time it's an online multiplayer world or MMO. Once you leave the safe confines of Vault 76, the irradiated ruins of West Virginia will become your new home.

Scavenge for crucial supplies, build up your settlement or C.A.M.P in Fallout 76, and complete various quests, all while watching out for nasty radiation zones and mutated monstrosities. Fallout 76 had quite a rough launch, but Bethesda hasn't given up on it. These days, it's got factions, NPCs with quests of their own, and a massive open world just waiting to be explored.

2) Elder Scrolls Online

The MMO that never gets old (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This long-running MMO is set in a fantasy world named Tamriel, the land of the iconic Elder Scrolls games, but thousands of years before the events of Skyrim. Choose your race and class, each with unique powers and abilities, and then get ready for an epic adventure across a stunningly rendered open world.

You tackle the game’s main storyline solo or with friends. In the open world, you find various public dungeons which you can also bring a party to raid and pillage. And if you grab an ESO Plus subscription, you'll have a constant stream of new zones and expansions with new updates. As ESO's 10th anniversary approaches, there's no better time to escape into this realm of magic and mythology.

3) Blue Protocol

The Anime-style MMO you must try (Image via Bandai Namco)

Blue Protocol is an upcoming free-to-play MMORPG that blends gorgeous anime visuals with a unique sci-fi fantasy universe. This currently Japan-only title will finally debut globally in 2024. It is set in a world named Regnas, which is warped by corrupted technology.

Join forces with teammates to unravel mysteries, battle epic world bosses in real-time combat (complete with skill-based dual-wielding), and discover the truth behind your own origins. At the start of the game, you will get to create a character with very detailed creation options. This is a must-try for anime-style MMO fans.

4) Throne and Liberty

Unleash the Beast! (Image via NCSOFT || Amazon Games)

Throne and Liberty strives to do something new in the fantasy RPG genre. In this MMO, instead of just riding mounts from place to place, you can actually transform into mystical beasts to explore its vast high-fantasy world. This free-to-play title is developed by NCSOFT and published by Amazon Games.

Throne and Liberty also ditches the traditional class restrictions found in other RPGs. Your battle capabilities stem from your chosen weapon type and the combat abilities you wield. Before you charge into its territorial wars against monsters and enemy players, you'll get to customize your character's appearance down to the finest details.

5) Star Wars: The Old Republic

Jedi or Sith? The choice is yours (Image via Electronic Arts)

BioWare's iconic MMORPG takes you to the Old Republic era thousands of years before the Skywalker saga, letting you experience the franchise's mythology from a new angle. You will get to choose either the path of the noble Jedi, cunning Sith Inquisitor, or resourceful Imperial Agent.

Each has its own fully voiced storyline filled with cinematic dialogue that expands the Star Wars canon. You'll engage in real-time combat, explore ancient alien worlds, and unearth truths that seem ripped from legend as you navigate this era's pivotal events. Even though BioWare is handing the reins to Broadsword in 2024, The Old Republic's legacy as one of the most ambitious and narrative-driven Star Wars games remains to this day.