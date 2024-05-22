Elder Scrolls Online Anniversary Event: How to get Fractured Glory skin

Elder Scrolls Online is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Being an online game, remaining relevant for such a long time is a very rare feat, and the developers at Bethesda are well aware of it. To celebrate this occasion, Elder Scroll Online will launch its biggest event ever as well as a special treat for all the loyal fans who stuck with them for so long.

Elder Scroll Online received many new improvements and fixes through its April 2024 patch, but it was only the beginning. With their 2024 roadmap set, ESO is planning some big things for their beloved fans. The Elder Scrolls Online Fractured Glory Skin is one of the special rewards devs have come up with to show the fans some appreciation. In this article, we go through the steps of acquiring the skin.

How to get the Fractured Glory skin in Elder Scrolls Online

The glorious decade (Image via Bethesda)

Getting the Fractured Glory skin is no easy feat. This skin is designed to show the player’s commitment to the game and their long and arduous journey. To get the skin you must complete multiple achievements, finish the game, and fulfil many other requirements.

Here are all the requirements for getting the Fractured Glory Skin:

1) Earn these achievements: the Hero of the Aldmeri Dominion, Daggerfall Covenant, and Ebonheart Pact

2) Finish the main story of Elder Scrolls Online and slay Molag Bal

3) Complete the main storylines of the locations listed below:

Coldharbour

Craglorn

Wrothgar

Hew’s Bane

Gold Coast

Vvardenfell

Clockwork City

Summerset

Murkmire

Northern Elsweyr

Southern Elsweyr

Western Skyrim

The Reach

Blackwood

The Deadlands

High Isle

Galen

Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha

West Weald

A gift for sticking by (Image via Bethesda)

Once you achieve all the requirements, you will be awarded the Fractured Glory skin and the Adventurer Across a Decade achievement. Keep in mind that if you have already completed the game and have collected all the above-mentioned achievements, you don’t have to do them again at the event. You will still be eligible for the skin and the achievement.

This skin is inspired by Japan’s "Kintsugi" art style. In Japan, broken utensils or other decorative items are fixed by putting their pieces together and then sticking them together with gold. The Skin has a similar pattern to a Kintsugi piece, and the community thinks that it symbolizes the ups and downs of all the veteran players’ journeys in Elder Scrolls Online.

