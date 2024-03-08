Elder Scrolls Online Scions of Ithelia release date, what to expect, and more

The new DLC Scions of Ithelia release date was recently announced for Elder Scrolls Online alongside Update 41. Following a cycle of major updates every two to four months and expansions every year, this DLC was slightly overdue after the successful launch of Update 40 just over four months ago, introducing the Infinite Archive.

The announcement of the Scions of Ithelia's release date has sparked excitement among fans, as it promises to introduce a wealth of new battle and story content to the game.

ZeniMax Online Studios, the developer, departed from their traditional annual story arcs and embraced multi-year narratives with the last expansion, breaking the trend of continuing expansion storylines with DLCs. While players won't get a direct continuation of the main storyline, they can anticipate plenty of foreshadowing and hints about what's to come with the Gold Road expansion later this year.

This article will list the Elder Scrolls Online Scions of Ithelia release date and what players can expect from this DLC.

Elder Scrolls Online Scions of Ithelia release date for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

The upcoming DLC, Scions of Ithelia, is set to launch alongside Update 41 on March 11, 2024, for PC/Mac users on the Epic Games Store and Steam platforms.

On the other hand, players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 can expect the Scions of Ithelia release date approximately two weeks later, on March 26, 2024.

What to expect from Scions of Ithelia

The Scions of Ithelia DLC will introduce a plethora of new content to Elder Scrolls Online, including the following two dungeons:

Oathsworn Pit

Bedlam Veil

Players must be at least level 45 to access the Normal mode of these dungeons and 300 Champion Points for the Veteran difficulty.

In these dungeons, players will join forces with Bazrag, a devotee of Malacath, and the legendary Demiprince warrior, Fa-Nuit-Hen, to confront Wood Elves and Cultists, respectively.

A common theme among these dungeons is their association with Ithelia, also known as the Daedric Prince of Paths. All we can say without revealing too many spoilers is that this Prince is intricately connected to the storyline of the Necrom expansion, which concluded with a cliffhanger.

While major revelations about this Prince are highly unlikely in this DLC, there will inevitably be plenty of foreshadowing and hints for the next expansion.

Elder Scrolls Online Scions of Ithelia start time for all regions

The start time for the Scions of Ithelia DLC has not been announced yet. Once the official start time for the DLC is revealed, we will update this article accordingly.

