The Elder Scrolls Online Golden Vendor this week (January 6 to January 8)

The Golden Vendor, popularly known as Golden, is a Khajit merchant named Adhazabi Aba-daro in The Elder Scrolls Online. This vendor sells a selection of endgame items in the game for Gold or Alliance Points. These items include Epic Monster Sets and Legendary Jewelry. Besides the Golden, the former can only be acquired by completing Veteran Dungeons and spending Transmute Crystals, while the latter is a loot drop from different aspects of gameplay. However, jewelry never drops in Legendary quality, so upgrading them can be extremely expensive.

This vendor appears in Cyrodil every weekend with a new selection of items. Although these items are random, looking for the gear you need can save you time and money. As Alliance Points can also purchase these items, PvP players can earn a lot of Gold by trading them in the Marketplace.

This article will list all the Golden Vendor items updated each weekend for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Golden Vendor in The Elder Scrolls Online appears every Friday at 00:00 UTC/GMT. She stays at her tent all weekend and leaves on Monday at 12:00 UTC/GMT.

The Golden Vendor is selling the following items this week:

Iceheart (Helm): 100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points

100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points Iceheart (Hat): 100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points

100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points Iceheart (Helmet): 100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points

100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points Jolting Arms (Necklace): 200,000 Gold or 375,000 Alliance Points

200,000 Gold or 375,000 Alliance Points Medusa (Necklace): 200,000 Gold or 375,000 Alliance Points

200,000 Gold or 375,000 Alliance Points Pirate Skeleton (Helm): 100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points

100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points Pirate Skeleton (Hat): 100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points

100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points Pirate Skeleton (Helmet): 100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points

100,000 Gold or 200,000 Alliance Points Storm Knight's Plate (Necklace): 125,000 Gold or 225,000 Alliance Points

125,000 Gold or 225,000 Alliance Points Vesture of Darloc Brae (Necklace): 125,000 Gold or 225,000 Alliance Points

Where to find the Golden Vendor in The Elder Scrolls Online?

The Golden Vendor appears at the base of your Alliance in the Cyrodil open-world PvP zone. You can find her at the following locations:

Western Elsweyr Gate (Aldemeri Dominion)

Northern High Rock Gare (Daggerfall Covenant)

Southern Morrowing Gate (Ebonheart Pact)

What are Alliance Points?

Alliance Points are a type of currency that can be used in Cyrodiil to purchase gear, repair kits, siege weapons, and many other items. This currency can be acquired by capturing or defending Keeps and Resources, killing other players, recovering Elder Scrolls, and completing specific PvP quests in this open-world PvP zone.

Besides Cyrodiil, the only way to earn this currency is by participating in Battleground matches. However, the amount earned from them will be dependent on the team's performance in that match.

