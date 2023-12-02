The Elder Scrolls Online Slimecraw Monster Set: How to get, bonuses, and more

There are a large variety of armor sets in The Elder Scrolls Online, including one-piece, two-piece, and five-piece sets. Among them, the Slimecraw is a two-piece Monster Set that consists of a head and shoulder piece. This set can provide significant bonuses to your character and build flexibility. It's primarily used in PvE content but can serve as a reliable placeholder option in PvP combat.

Obtaining the Slimecraw Monster Set can be a complex process as both its pieces are available from different facets of gameplay and require a stroke of good luck. Let's look at the guide to acquiring the Slimecraw Monster Set in The Elder Scrolls Online.

How to get the Slimecraw Monster Set in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Slimecraw is one of the most popular sets in The Elder Scrolls Online. It's a best-in-slot set for many S-tier classes in the title due to its exceptional one-piece set bonus.

Generally, it's better to utilize all the pieces of a set to gain the maximum bonuses. However, in builds like the Stamina Arcanist, which uses a Mythic item, it becomes necessary to utilize a single set piece to fill all the slots. The Slimecraw undeniably has the best one-piece set bonus.

The following are the bonuses for the Slimecraw set in The Elder Scrolls Online:

One set piece: It adds 771 Critical Chance.

Two set pieces: You gain Minor Berserk at all times, increasing your damage done by five percent.

To acquire the headpiece of the Slimecraw Monster Set, you must defeat the final boss, Allene Pellingare, in the Veteran difficulty of the Wayrest Sewers I dungeon. It's one of the base dungeons, so even in Veteran difficulty, the boss fight doesn't pose much of a threat. You can queue for this dungeon in the Group and Activity Finder Menu.

After defeating the boss, you will receive the Slimecraw headpiece from the chest as a reward. However, this set piece can drop in Light, Medium, or Heavy Armor. Depending upon your class build, you might have to farm this dungeon a few times to acquire the correct set piece.

To obtain the shoulder piece of the Slimecraw Monster Set, you must first complete the Undaunted questline. You can start this quest from the following NPCs in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Turuk Redclaws: You can find him in the Salted Wings Tavern, Vulkhel Guard.

You can find him in the Salted Wings Tavern, Vulkhel Guard. Mighty Mordra: You can find her in the Rosy Lion, Daggerfall.

You can find her in the Rosy Lion, Daggerfall. Kailstig the Axe: You can find him in the Fish Stink, Davon's Watch.

Finishing the Undaunted questline unlocks three new daily quests known as Pledges. These daily quests require you to complete three specific dungeons every day. You can acquire six keys daily from doing all the Pledges.

You can accept the Pledges from the following NPCs at the Undaunted Enclave:

Maj al-Ragath

Glirion the Redbeard

Urgarlag Chief-bane

Trade the keys with Maj al-Ragath to obtain a Wayrest Sewers Coffer. The Slimecraw Monster Set's shoulder piece is a random drop from this chest. So collect the keys and repeat the process until you receive the desired set piece.

