5 best Nightblade builds in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Nightblade is one of the strongest classes in The Elder Scrolls Online, released with the game's launch. It boasts the highest damage output among all the classes and is the preferred damage dealer in raids. There are also a few unique Nightblade builds in PvP that cannot be replicated by other classes, making it extremely coveted in Battlegrounds and Cyrodil.

However, the dominance of Nightblade comes with a caveat. It is a complex job that beginners might find quite challenging to play. This can be overcome by practicing the class and is rewarded by outstanding performance in the various game modes. So, here are the best Nightblade builds in The Elder Scrolls Online.

5 Nightblade builds that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Nightblade Bomber

The Nightblade Bomber in The Elder Scrolls Online is the most unique build in the game. Unlike other PvP builds, it takes a stealthy approach to siege battles. It is a glass cannon build that specializes in exploding in the middle of large enemy groups with the help of various tools available to the Nightblade.

Key abilities

Shadowy Disguise: It is a crucial ability that turns the player character invisible, making it easier to infiltrate enemy groups without getting noticed. It also grants Critical Strike to the next direct damage attack.

Soul Tether: It is the primary Ultimate, which deals a massive AOE nuke on enemy groups and siphons their health while they are within a 10-meter radius.

The Nightblade Bomber uses dual-wielded mace as the primary weapon and dual-wielded daggers as the secondary. The maces increase armor penetration, and the daggers enhance Critical rating.

2) Nightblade Bow Gank

The Nightblade Bow Gank in The Elder Scrolls Online is a PvP build focused on sniping enemy players from a distance. It is easy to play for beginners as it utilizes only one bar to dish out damage in battles.

Key abilities

Focused Aim: It is the primary damaging ability that deals serious Physical damage and debuffs the enemy, reducing their Physical and Spell resistance.

Toxic Barrage: Toxic Barrage is the Ultimate, which deals a significant amount of Poison damage to the enemy over a period of time. It also makes the player immune to all disabling effects.

The Nightblade Bow Gank uses a bow as the primary weapon and does not require a secondary weapon. It is an ideal build for beginners trying PvP for the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online.

3) Magicka Nightblade

The Magicka Nightblade in The Elder Scrolls Online is optimized for endgame bosses with its highest consistent outgoing damage in the game. It is focused on melee range combat but can also be played from a distance using Fire staff and a few different abilities.

Key abilities

Concealed Weapon: It is the bread and butter of the build. It deals Magic damage to an enemy and increases the damage done by 10%. It also increases the movement speed by 15% and sets the enemy Off Balance.

Incapacitating Strike: It is an extremely strong Ultimate that deals Disease damage and increases damage to enemies by 20%. Light and Heavy attacks also restore resources while the ability is slotted.

It uses dual-wielded daggers as the primary weapon and a two-handed sword as the secondary.

4) Nightblade Healer

The Nightblade Healer in The Elder Scrolls Online is focused on supporting allies against bosses using various abilities and burst healing. There are many abilities unique to Nightblade that provide buffs, making it a vital addition to groups.

Key abilities

Combat Prayer: It is a healing ability that also increases the damage done by 5% and enhances the Physical and Spell resistance of allies.

Siphoning Strikes: It is the primary resource tool of the build, which heals the player character and restores Magicka over a period of time.

It uses a Restoration staff as the primary weapon and a Frost staff as the secondary. The Frost staff enables the use of the Elemental Blockade of Frost, which reduces enemy armor.

5) Nightblade Tank

The Nightblade Tank in The Elder Scrolls Online provides great damage mitigation to allies while having decent self-sustain. It utilizes heavy armor and can be played as both main tank and off-tank in raids.

Key abilities:

Dark Cloak: It provides a heal on the playable character, which increases additionally by 150% while not moving. It also reduces the damage taken by 5%.

Aggressive Horn: It is the primary Ultimate that increases the Max Magicka and Max Stamina of the entire raid group by 10% and boosts Critical damage by 20%.

It uses a sword and shield as the primary weapon and a Frost staff as the secondary. Similar to the prior entry, the Frost staff is used to reduce enemy armor.