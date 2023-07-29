Top 10 weapon sets in Elder Scrolls Online

Weapon sets are a staple feature in Elder Scrolls Online. Unlike the complete gear sets, weapon sets only comprise weapons and jewelry and do not have armor included in them. Most of these provide offensive buffs and effects, with the exception of a select few. In the game, weapon sets have normal and perfected versions. That is, when you equip all weapons in that particular set, you gain a special bonus or effect.

As of the Necrom Chapter, there are hundreds of gear and weapon sets to choose from. While your playstyle largely determines your choice of gear and weapons, it's still worthwhile to consider which ones are currently the best. Here are the top ten best weapon sets in ESO, ranked based on the power and effect they provide.

Cruel Flurry and nine other best weapon sets in Elder Scrolls Online

10) Wrath of Elements Set

Players have three Destruction Staves to choose from in The Wrath of Elements Set. Even while these staves aren't the best available, they do allow one to combine and match various elemental types. Players have a choice of the staves Flame, Frost, and Shock.

When casting Weakness to Elements, those who have two items from this set have the ability to summon an elemental energy surge that deals 331 damage per second for 10 seconds. Each staff also comes in Perfected form, which offers more Penetration advantages.

This can be obtained in Vateshran Hollows and requires the Markarth DLC.

9) Mender's Ward

Mender's Ward only includes a single two-handed weapon which is a subpar staff. Despite this, it remains one of the best in the game for healers, provided they master wielding this weapon.

This set's Perfected variant grants a bonus of up to +103 Magicka recovery. Regardless of the quality level that is equipped, the bonuses are good for a simple healing build.

You can get your hands on this set by slaying the final boss of Blackrose Prison. Note that you also need the Murkmire expansion to access this.

8) Endurance Set

Although the weapons included in this set are not of the best quality, the main selling point of this set is its versatility for customization. It features almost every type of weapon and accessory available—a greatsword, an ax, a staff, a bow, a shield, two rings, and a neckpiece.

To obtain this set, simply head to ESO's Activity Finder and complete activities in the random daily dungeon. Complete this in Veteran mode to obtain the Epic version, which is needed to obtain the Perfected Set. Otherwise, you will be granted a Superior level version on Normal mode.

The Markarth DLC is required to obtain this set.

7) Point Blank Snipe Set

As you can tell by its name, the Point Blank Snipe set is perfect for ranged classes, especially for archers. Only a bow, which requires two hands, makes up this two-piece weapon set. When you acquire the Perfected version of this set, you gain an additional 103 Weapon and Spell damage.

This set can be obtained in Vateshran Hollows, and the Markarth DLC is required to access it.

6) Rampaging Slash

The Rampaging Slash is a powerful weapon set in ESO (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

One of the best sword and shield sets in ESO, Rampaging Slash, includes three one-handed weapons and a shield in its arsenal. You can choose among Maelstrom's Sword, Mace, and Dagger for the weapons. Players will receive a boost to their Low Slash ability when using the one-handed weapon and the shield together.

While tanks will mostly use this set, casters can also use it to get the additional restoration to Magicka. Only the Orsinium expansion grants access to it, and players must compete in the Maelstrom Arena and eliminate the final boss while playing alone on Veteran difficulty.

5) Cruel Flurry

Another dual-wielding weapon set, this one features a wide selection of excellent one-handed options. Depending on their unique build, players are supposed to select any two from a dagger, sword, mace, or ax.

For a DPS character with a stamina-based stat build, the Perfected version of this set is even better because it grants an additional +103 bonus to weapon damage. It can only be obtained in the Maelstrom Arena with the Orsinium expansion.

4) Spectral Cloak

Spectral Cloak is a two-handed set, and you have to select two one-handed weapons to harness its effect. You can choose from a dagger, mace, ax, and sword. It differs from other sets in that it does not provide any additional weapon damage, but offers powerful defensive abilities instead.

Activate the Spectral Cloak ability to gain increased damage and reduce damage received. This set is only available in Blackrose Prison via the Murkmire DLC.

3) Titanic Cleave

Obtain Titanic Cleave in Craglorn DLC (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

The Master's Greatsword, Maul, and Battle Axe are the three two-handed weapons that Titanic Cleave comes equipped with. All three of these melee weapons are excellent and have enormous damage potential.

With this set, you deliver an additional 1,550 damage to each enemy within your range and an extra 1,190 physical penetration when using the Perfected version of any of the weapons. Titanic Cleave, however, requires a lot of effort because there is only one way to enter it—through the Dragonstar Arena in Craglorn.

2) Relics of the Rebellion

To fully maximize the effect of Relics of the Rebellion, all of its items must be equipped. The set includes a mace, the Man-Bull's Shield, and a necklace. Players' maximum Health increases by 1,206 when two of the items are worn.

Players have a five percent chance when all three are equipped to create a 3,080 Damage Shield for five seconds. The Relics of the Rebellion should be used to their fullest potential by tanks. Acquire this set by finishing Veteran difficulty dungeons like Fungal Grotto, Elden Hollow, Banished Cells, Spindleclutch, and Darkshade Caverns.

1) Disciplined Slash

Disciplined Slash is a powerful weapon set in ESO, and it's not hard to see why. It's a two-handed weaponry set with three excellent weapons. Depending on the Execute Bonus Damage they deal to an enemy, those who utilize these weapons and the Reverse Slash skill can get up to 12 Ultimate points. It's incredible both in PvP and PvE and remains very useful in slaying bosses when they get to low health.

This set is quite simple to obtain for players that have the Clockwork City DLC because it can be obtained by completing the Saint's Mercy quest and the Asylum Sanctorium Trial. They must defeat the three bosses in the Beautified Coffer to obtain the weapon set.