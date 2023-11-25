The Elder Scrolls Online best Stamina Arcanist build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Arcanist is the latest class added to The Elder Scrolls Online in the Necrom chapter. Players have been pleasantly surprised by this class' phenomenal performance in PvE content such as the Endless Archive, where survivability and resource management are the keys to victory. Even in dungeons and trials, where the damage output of classes takes priority over their survivability, the Arcanist has maintained its lead among other classes.
The Stamina Arcanist is the preferred build for veteran players competing in the leaderboards. It is also beginner-friendly, as a significant portion of its damage is not dependent on light attacks, unlike other classes.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Arcanist abilities and passives
The Stamina Arcanist is an S-tier class in The Elder Scrolls Online. It specializes in inflicting exorbitant damage in trials and dungeons. It's a Stamina-based build, so you must invest all 64 Attribute points into Stamina in the Character Menu.
Here are the best skills for the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online :
Use the skills in the following order to inflict optimal damage:
- Deadly Cloak
- Blockade of Fire
- Scalding Rune
- Barbed Trap
- Inspired Scholarship
- Fulminating Rune
- Cephaliarch's Flail (twice)
- Exhausting Fatecarver
- Cephaliarch's Flail (twice)
- Exhausting Fatecarver
Restart the loop after finishing an entire rotation of the above skills. Use The Languid Eye Ultimate whenever it's available.
Camouflaged Hunter and Flawless Dawnbreaker are only present in this setup for the passive buffs these abilities provide, like Major Savagery for increased Weapon Critical and Slayer for increased Weapon Damage, respectively.
The passives from the various skills lines listed below are crucial for the Stamina Arcanist:
- Herald of Tome: Fated Fortune, Harnessed Quintessence, Psychic Lesion, Splintered Secrets
- Curative Runeforms: Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition
- Soldier of Apocrypha: Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome
- Dual Wield: Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt
- Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert
- Medium Armor: Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics
- Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker
- Undaunted: All
- Alchemy: Medicinal Use
With these abilities and passives, consider using Essence of Heroism potions to increase Magicka, Stamina, and Ultimate Recovery.
For food, consume the Braised Rabbit with Spring Vegetables for enhanced Max Health and Max Stamina. If you want to increase your Critical Chance, it is essential to use the Thief Mundus Stone.
Dark Elf is the most suitable race for the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Max Stamina and Weapon Damage passives.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Arcanist armor, enchantments, and champion points
The Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online utilizes Medium Armor. You can equip dual-wielded Daggers on the Primary Bar and a Flame Staff on the Secondary Bar.
The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:
Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Stamina Arcanist build:
Warfare Tree
- Wrathful Strikes
- Biting Aura
- Thaumaturge
- Exploiter
Fitness Tree
- Boundless Vitality
- Fortified
- Rejuvenation
- Celerity
Craft Tree
- Steed's Blessing
- Treasure Hunter
- Rationer
- Gifted Rider
This concludes our guide to the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online. For those interested, here is our Werewolf build for Endless Archive.