The Elder Scrolls Online best Stamina Arcanist build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Arcanist is the latest class added to The Elder Scrolls Online in the Necrom chapter. Players have been pleasantly surprised by this class' phenomenal performance in PvE content such as the Endless Archive, where survivability and resource management are the keys to victory. Even in dungeons and trials, where the damage output of classes takes priority over their survivability, the Arcanist has maintained its lead among other classes.

The Stamina Arcanist is the preferred build for veteran players competing in the leaderboards. It is also beginner-friendly, as a significant portion of its damage is not dependent on light attacks, unlike other classes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Arcanist abilities and passives

The Stamina Arcanist is an S-tier class in The Elder Scrolls Online. It specializes in inflicting exorbitant damage in trials and dungeons. It's a Stamina-based build, so you must invest all 64 Attribute points into Stamina in the Character Menu.

Here are the best skills for the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online :

Primary Bar (Daggers) Secondary Bar (Flame Staff) Slot 1: Barbed Trap (Trap Beast Morph) Slot 1: Scalding Rune (Fire Rune Morph) Slot 2: Deadly Cloak (Blade Cloak Morph) Slot 2: Blockade of Fire (Wall of Elements Morph) Slot 3: Exhausting Fatecarver (Fatecarver Morph) Slot 3: Inspired Scholarship (Tome-Bearer's Inspiration Morph) Slot 4: Cephaliarch's Flail (Abyssal Impact Morph) Slot 4: Fulminating Rune (The Imperfect Ring Morph) Slot 5: Camouflaged Hunter (Expert Hunter Morph) Slot 5: Camouflaged Hunter (Expert Hunter Morph) Ultimate: Flawless Dawnbreaker (Dawnbreaker Morph) Ultimate: The Languid Eye (The Unblinking Eye Morph)

Use the skills in the following order to inflict optimal damage:

Deadly Cloak Blockade of Fire Scalding Rune Barbed Trap Inspired Scholarship Fulminating Rune Cephaliarch's Flail (twice) Exhausting Fatecarver Cephaliarch's Flail (twice) Exhausting Fatecarver

Restart the loop after finishing an entire rotation of the above skills. Use The Languid Eye Ultimate whenever it's available.

Camouflaged Hunter and Flawless Dawnbreaker are only present in this setup for the passive buffs these abilities provide, like Major Savagery for increased Weapon Critical and Slayer for increased Weapon Damage, respectively.

The passives from the various skills lines listed below are crucial for the Stamina Arcanist:

Herald of Tome: Fated Fortune, Harnessed Quintessence, Psychic Lesion, Splintered Secrets

Fated Fortune, Harnessed Quintessence, Psychic Lesion, Splintered Secrets Curative Runeforms: Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition

Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition Soldier of Apocrypha: Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome

Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome Dual Wield: Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt

Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert

Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert Medium Armor: Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics

Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker

Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker Undaunted: All

All Alchemy: Medicinal Use

With these abilities and passives, consider using Essence of Heroism potions to increase Magicka, Stamina, and Ultimate Recovery.

For food, consume the Braised Rabbit with Spring Vegetables for enhanced Max Health and Max Stamina. If you want to increase your Critical Chance, it is essential to use the Thief Mundus Stone.

Dark Elf is the most suitable race for the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Max Stamina and Weapon Damage passives.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Stamina Arcanist armor, enchantments, and champion points

Expand Tweet

The Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online utilizes Medium Armor. You can equip dual-wielded Daggers on the Primary Bar and a Flame Staff on the Secondary Bar.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set (Beginner/Meta) Trait Enchantment Head Order's Wrath/Perfected Coral Riptide Divines Maximum Stamina Shoulder Slimecraw Divines Maximum Stamina Chest Leviathan/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Stamina Hands Order's Wrath/Perfected Coral Riptide Divines Maximum Stamina Waist Leviathan/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Stamina Legs Order's Wrath/Perfected Coral Riptide Divines Maximum Stamina Feet Leviathan/Deadly Strike Divines Maximum Stamina Necklace Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Ring Order's Wrath/Perfected Coral Riptide Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Ring Order's Wrath/Perfected Coral Riptide Bloodthirsty Maximum Magicka, Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina Primary Bar (Daggers) Leviathan/Deadly Strike Nirnhoned/Charged Fiery Weapon/Poisoned Weapon Secondary Bar (Flame Staff) Perfected Crushing Wall Infused Weapon Damage

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Stamina Arcanist build:

Warfare Tree

Wrathful Strikes

Biting Aura

Thaumaturge

Exploiter

Fitness Tree

Boundless Vitality

Fortified

Rejuvenation

Celerity

Craft Tree

Steed's Blessing

Treasure Hunter

Rationer

Gifted Rider

This concludes our guide to the Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online. For those interested, here is our Werewolf build for Endless Archive.