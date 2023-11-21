This Elder Scrolls Online Werewolf build will turn you into Remus Lupin from Harry Potter

The Elder Scrolls Online is an immersive MMORPG that allows you to explore the vast continent of Tamriel. In this title, you will progress through a rivetting narrative and defend the world against evil forces. To become the champion of the people, you must choose from multiple classes, races, and armor sets to build a character worthy of this adventure.
A fantasy world is incomplete without the cult classic entities from folklore. In this game, you will not only interact with such creatures but can also transform into your favorite Werewolf or Vampire character, including Remus Lupin from Harry Potter.
This article offers a guide to the best Werewolf build in The Elder Scrolls Online.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Werewolf abilities and passives
The Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online is a high-damage build, proficient in PVE content like Endless Archive due to its exceptional survivability. You can choose any Stamina-based class at the core of this build, as your Werewolf abilities will only be available after your transformation using the Ultimate.
Here are the primary skills for the Werewolf build:
- Howl of Agony: It is the primary damaging ability of the build.
- Brutal Pounce: It can be used as a gap closer and trigger Brutal Carnage, which inflicts Bleed damage on enemies.
- Claws of Life: It inflicts a Disease Damage-over-Time (DOT) debuff and heals you for a portion of the damage dealt.
- Hircine's Rage: It is the primary healing ability and grants you Major Berserk, which increases the damage dealt by 25 percent.
- Deafening Roar: It is a strong debuff that reduces the enemy's Physical and Spell Resistance by 5948 and damage done by 5 percent for 10 seconds.
- Werewolf Berserker: The Ultimate ability of the build that allows you to transform into a Werewolf. It also increases Max Stamina and Stamina recovery, along with inflicting Bleed damage on enemies.
The passives from the various skill lines listed below are crucial for the Werewolf:
- Class skill lines: All
- Dual Wield: Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt
- Medium Armor: Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics
- Werewolf: Devour, Pursuit, Blood Rage, Savage Strength, Call of the Pack
- Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle
- Racial: All
- Alchemy: Medicinal Use
With these abilities and passives, consider using the Thief Mundus Stone for increased Critical Chance and Artaeum Takeaway Broth food for enhanced Max Health, Max Stamina, and recovery.
Khajit is the most suitable race for the Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Critical Damage and Critical Healing. You can also use other races with Stamina-based bonuses, like Dark Elf and Orc.
Best The Elder Scrolls Online Werewolf armor, weapons, and enchantments
The Werewolf build in The Elder Scrolls Online primarily uses Medium armor. Dual-wield daggers are the popular primary weapon choice.
The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:
Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Werewolf build:
Warfare Tree
- Deadly Aim
- Master-at-Arms
- Wrathful Strikes
- Fighting Finesse
Fitness Tree
- Bloody Renewal
- Fortified
- Rejuvenation
- Boundless Vitality
Craft Tree
- Rationer
- Liquid Efficiency
- Master Gatherer
- Steed's Blessing
That concludes this guide to the best Werewolf build in The Elder Scrolls Online. Interested readers can also check out the Solo Arcanist build for Endless Archive.