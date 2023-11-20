The Elder Scrolls Online best Solo Arcanist build: Abilities, armor, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online is ZeniMax's hit MMORPG set in the continent of Tamriel. It introduces new battle content with unique storylines and rewards. These entice you to explore those narratives to uncover the buried secrets of this game's world. The Endless Archive is the title's first attempt at a roguelike battle mode with infinite arenas and random boss encounters.

However, you can only play it solo or in a group of two. As dealing adequate damage against bosses is required in either case, you will be missing a dedicated healer and tank in your party.

An optimal build with good self-sustainability is essential when you're playing alone. This article offers a look at the Solo Arcanist build guide in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Best The Elder Scrolls Online Solo Arcanist abilities and passives

The Solo Arcanist is a Stamina-focused build in The Elder Scrolls Online. It specializes in dealing exorbitant damage while providing sustainability and defenses to survive incoming damage from boss abilities.

Here are the best skills for the Solo Arcanist build:

Primary Bar Secondary Bar Slot 1: Camouflaged Hunter Slot 1: Elemental Susceptibility Slot 2: Pragmatic Fatecarver Slot 2: Runeguard of Freedom Slot 3: Quick Cloak Slot 3: Cruxweaver Armor Slot 4: Cephaloarch's Flail Slot 4: Recuperative Treatise Slot 5: Spiteward of the Lucid Mind Slot 5: Barbed Trap Ultimate: Sanctum of the Abyssal Sea Ultimate: The Languid Eye

Pragmatic Fatecarver is your primary damaging ability, which also applies a decent shield that absorbs enemy damage. Cephaliarch's Flail is an execution skill that inflicts 100 percent more damage to enemies with less than 50 percent health and casts a sizeable heal on you.

All the other abilities should be used off cooldown, as they provide essential buffs and resistances.

The passives from the various skills lines listed below are crucial for the Solo Arcanist:

Herald of Tome: Fated Fortune, Harnessed Quintessence, Psychic Lesion, Splintered Secrets

Fated Fortune, Harnessed Quintessence, Psychic Lesion, Splintered Secrets Curative Runeforms: Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition, Intricate Runeforms

Healing Tides, Hideous Clarity, Erudition, Intricate Runeforms Soldier of Apocrypha: Aegis of the Unseen, Wellspring of the Abyss, Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome

Aegis of the Unseen, Wellspring of the Abyss, Circumvented Fate, Implacable Outcome Dual Wield: Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt

Slaughter, Dual Wield Expert, Controlled Fury, Ruffian, Twin Blade and Blunt Destruction Staff: Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert

Tri Focus, Penetrating Magic, Elemental Force, Ancient Knowledge, Destruction Expert Medium Armor: Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics

Dexterity, Wind Walker, Improved Sneak, Agility, Athletics Heavy Armor: Resolve, Constitution, Juggernaut, Revitalize, Rapid Mending

Resolve, Constitution, Juggernaut, Revitalize, Rapid Mending Fighters Guild: Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker

Intimidating Presence, Slayer, Banish the Wicked, Skilled Tracker Undaunted: Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle

Undaunted Command, Undaunted Mettle Racial: All

All Alchemy: Medicinal Use

With these abilities and passives, consider using the Lady Mundus Stone for increased Physical and Spell resistance and Braised Rabbit with Spring Vegetables food for enhanced Max Magicka and health.

Khajit is the most suitable race for the Solo Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online due to its increased Critical Damage and Critical Healing.

Best The Elders Scrolls Online Solo Arcanist armor, weapons, and enchantments

The Solo Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online uses a mix of Heavy and Medium Armor. Dual-wielded dagger and mace are the primary weapons of choice, and a Frost Staff is used as the secondary option.

The following armor sets and enchantments are well-suited for this build:

Gear Set Trait Enchantment Head (Medium Armor) Perfected Ansuul's Torment Reinforced Tri-Stat Shoulder (Medium Armor) Perfected Ansuul's Torment Reinforced Tri-Stat Chest (Heavy Armor) Warrior-Poet Reinforced Tri-Stat Hands (Medium Armor) Perfected Ansuul's Torment Nirnhoned Tri-Stat Waist (Light Armor) Armor of the Trainee Divines Tri-Stat Legs (Heavy Armor) Warrior-Poet Reinforced Tri-Stat Feet (Heavy Armor) Warrior-Poet Reinforced Tri-Stat Necklace Warrior-Poet Bloodthirsty Tri-Stat Ring Warrior-Poet Bloodthirsty Tri-Stat Ring Ring of the Pale Order Bloodthirsty Tri-Stat Weapon 1 (Dual-wielded dagger and mace) Perfected Ansuul's Torment Sharpened and Defending Fiery and Poisoned Weapon Weapon 2 (Frost Staff) Perfected Wrath of Elements Infused Weapon Damage

Here are the recommended Champion Points allocation for the Solo Arcanist build:

Warfare Tree

Ironclad

Duelist's Rebuff

Unassailable

Thaumaturge

Fitness Tree

Fortified

Bloody Renewal

Bastion

Boundless Vitality

Craft Tree

Liquid Efficiency

Master Gatherer

Meticulous Disassembly

Steed's Blessing

That concludes this guide to Solo Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online.