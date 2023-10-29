5 best Arcanist builds in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Arcanist is the latest class in The Elder Scrolls Online, added in the Necrom chapter. It harnesses the power of Apocrypha and dominates in battles with the aid of forbidden tomes of knowledge. It is an easy-to-play class with numerous different playstyles like damage dealers, tanks, and healers. It is also a good class for solo players for their adventures across Tamriel.

The Arcanists can wield two weapons simultaneously, allowing players to fight from a distance using bows and staff, or at a melee range using daggers and two-handed swords. This article lists the best Arcanist builds in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Arcanist builds that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Magicka Arcanist

The Arcanist can use spells like Tentacular Dread to increase their damage dealt against their enemies (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Magicka Arcanist is an optimized build around dealing consistent damage from a far range using double Destruction staff. It is a damage dealer that utilizes Light Armor and can perform at the highest level in dungeons and raids in The Elder Scrolls Online, making it extremely desirable to the party.

Escalating Runeblades is the bread and butter of the build. It deals significant single-target damage that can be further enhanced by Tentacular Dread, which increases damage dealt to the enemies by 5%.

Harness Magicka provides a large shield to the players absorbing all the incoming damage. It is the most-played Arcanist build for PvE in The Elder Scrolls Online.

2) Stamina Arcanist

The Stamina Arcanist can utilize dual-wielded daggers and bows to fight enemies (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Stamina Arcanist in The Elder Scrolls Online is primarily a melee-focused build that utilizes Medium armor with dual daggers and a two-handed sword to dish out damage. However, it also provides the flexibility of ranged combat using dual-wielded bows.

It uses skills like Cephaliarch's Flail to generate a Crux and deal physical damage to the enemies. Stamina Arcanist also has access to Camouflaged Hunter from the Fighters Guild skill line, which allows them to detect and prevent enemies from turning invisible.

Resolving Vigor is the primary healing ability in this build that consumes stamina to cast a self-heal. This allows players to survive in long-lasting battles.

3) Magicka Arcanist healer

The Magicka Arcanist healer wields a Healing staff to buff and heal allies in battle. (Image ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Magicka Arcanist healer is a powerful support build in The Elder Scrolls Online. It can increase the damage output by providing buffs to allies, while also helping them survive the incoming onslaught. Healing staff is the primary weapon for this class.

Glyphic of the Tides is an Ultimate available in the Curative Runeforms skill line, which increases the spell and weapon damage of allies and reduces the damage taken by 10%.

The Magicka Arcanist healer can also use the Rune of the Colorless Pool to stun enemies and weaken them in battle. It is a well-rounded build that performs well against bosses and in group PvP.

4) Arcanist tank

The Arcanist can be played as a tank in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Arcanist has one of the strongest tank builds in The Elder Scrolls Online. It utilizes Heavy armor and provides robust shields to the allies. It uses a one-handed weapon and shield as its primary weapon and a Frost staff to reduce the enemy armor as its secondary.

Runic Sunder is a taunt ability that deals physical damage to enemies while also reducing their armor. It is a unique feature available only to the Arcanist among all the classes.

Zenas' Empowering Disc is a powerful ability that buffs the allies' health, magicka, and stamina recovery, alongside increasing their weapon and spell damage.

5) Arcanist Werewolf

The Arcanist can transform into a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Arcanist Werewolf is a melee-focused build in The Elder Scrolls Online, which utilizes the Werewolf skill line. It is an excellent setup for solo adventures as it boasts increased max stamina and recovery while providing good damage output and survivability.

Deadly Clock shrouds the players in a protective cloak of razors, which reduces incoming damage by 20%. Similar to a prior entry, the Arcanist Werewolf can also utilize Camouflaged Hunter, making them extremely potent against invisible enemies in PvP battles.

Skills like Stampede can be used to lunge at enemies running away from the players. It makes this build viable in the group PvP game modes like the Battlegrounds.