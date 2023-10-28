5 best classes for beginners in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online allows players to choose from multiple classes. There are four classes in the base game, and three more have been added to the game in subsequent chapters. Each class can be played as a tank, healer, or damage dealer. This system encourages build diversity and gives the classes their distinct identities.

However, with so many classes available, it can be a bit overwhelming for new players to choose one. This article lists the best classes for beginners in the title.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 easy-to-play classes in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Arcanist

The Arcanist wields the secrets of Apocrypha (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Arcanist is the latest class in The Elder Scrolls Online, added in the Necrom Chapter. It harnesses the energy of Apocrypha and boasts a unique mechanic in the form of Crux, a special type of resource that can be generated by using specific abilities.

Fatecarver is a highlight for the damage-dealing skill line as it channels a beam of energy with a high base damage further buffed by the number of Crux generated. It allows less complex rotations that deal significant damage.

Runic Jolt is another skill unique to Arcanists in the tanking skill line. It allows players to taunt enemies.

2) Templar

There are different abilities in the Templar skill lines (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Templar is one of the easier classes to play in The Elder Scrolls Online. It provides a variety of utilities to players alongside strong healing capabilities, making it a good healer and a damage dealer with decent survivability in solo fights and PvP battles. It can also cleanse negative effects from their allies.

Abilities like Puncturing Sweep deal a significant amount of damage while healing players for a percentage of the damage done. This can help beginners tremendously in combat.

Blazing Spear is an AOE damage-dealing skill that can also be activated by players to regain resources in the battle. This creates a unique synergy between the party members.

3) Sorcerer

Sorcerers with their Daedric summoned familiars (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Sorcerers in The Elder Scrolls Online can channel dark magic and summon familiars to fight alongside them. They have many mobility skills that enable a quick escape from danger, making them potent and nimble.

Abilities like Boundless Storm can transform players into pure lightning speedsters, zapping enemies closing in while also providing enhanced defenses and movement speed.

Skills used to summon familiars enhance the damage dealt by them in battles. Fighting alongside familiars also reduces incoming damage, making Sorcerers one of the easiest classes to play in the game.

4) Warden

Wardens can call forth swarms of flies to attack their enemies in battle. (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Wardens are the nature-oriented class in The Elder Scrolls Online. They fight alongside their animal companions and boast high burst damage, making them a strong PvP contender.

Wardens also have numerous healing and tanking abilities, granting them much higher survivability than many other classes in the game. Skills like Betty Netch provide increased damage while also removing a negative effect from players.

All these qualities make the Warden a well-rounded class in the game.

5) Dragonknight

Dragonknights can harness flame-based abilities like Flame Lash against enemies (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Dragonknights in The Elder Scrolls Online harness dragon-based abilities based on fire and poison. They are the most reliable tanks in the game and are often preferred for high-end PvE boss battles. Their high survivability also makes them extremely viable in PvP fights.

Ultimate abilities like Magma Shell reduce incoming damage to just 3% of the maximum health of players while also providing massive shields to the other allies in the party. Dragonknights can also debuff enemies with poison-based abilities like Noxious Breath, dealing damage over time and reducing the enemy's resistances.

It's safe to say that Dragonknights are one of the best classes for beginners and are essential to any group in the game.