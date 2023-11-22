The Elder Scrolls Online class tier list (November 2023)

The Elder Scrolls Online constantly introduces new battle content and class balance changes. For many, the latter is a double-edged sword. The changes can uplift the classes struggling before while making the older class builds obsolete. New content like trials, dungeons, and arenas can also affect the meta based on the mechanics that benefit certain classes over others.

The Endless Archive, for example, is the latest roguelike dungeon added in update 40. Unlike trials and other dungeons, you can only play this solo or in a group of two. Classes with decent damage and survivability excel in this mode, compared to trials where the damage output is a greater priority than survivability.

That said, here are the available classes in The Elder Scrolls Online ranked on their current performance in PvE battles.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Class tier list in The Elder Scrolls Online

S-tier

S-tier classes in The Elder Scrolls Online excel in all battle content, irrespective of being solo or in a group. Their versatile abilities and passives offer a solution to any predicament.

The class tier list is divided into Stamina and Magicka-based variants, as some outclass the others in every facet of the gameplay. For example, the Stamina Arcanist in Endless Archive is significantly better than the Magicka variant.

Below are the classes included in the S-tier:

Stamina Arcanist

Magicka Sorcerer

Magicka Templar

Stamina Templar

A-tier

A-tier classes in The Elder Scrolls Online are the jack of all trades, master of none. Utilizing the classes in this tier to their full potential can be extremely tedious.

For example, the Magicka Nightblade can deal exorbitant damage but requires perfect play and skill execution. The Magicka Arcanist suffers from a different issue, where the core abilities of this class are unreliable or frustrating to use in combat.

Here are the classes in the A-tier:

Magicka Nightblade

Stamina Nightblade

Magicka Arcanist

Stamina Sorcerer

B-tier

B-tier classes in The Elder Scrolls Online suffer from mediocre damage and survivability. Even mastering the classes can't elevate their performance against the hardest bosses in the title.

As a result, despite providing some phenomenal buffs, most classes in this tier are replaced by others that require less effort for better results.

These classes belong to the B-tier:

Magicka Warden

Stamina Warden

Stamina Necromancer

Stamina Dragonknight

C-tier

The classes in this tier underperform in PvE content, especially the Endless Archive. Their damage output, resource sustainability, and defenses are often lacking against bosses with certain mechanic checks.

For example, many bosses in the Endless Archive, like The Serpent, require exceptional healing to survive through the different phases of the battle. With low damage output, the fight becomes an endurance check where the subpar defenses and sustainability can make defeating the bosses extremely arduous.

The following are the C-tier classes in The Elder Scrolls Online:

Magicka Dragonknight

Magicka Necromancer

This concludes our class tier list for November 2023.